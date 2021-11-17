Family stranded in Australia’s desert rescued after four days | World

Ori and Lindsey Zavros, and their two children, were traveling through the remote Simpson Desert in central Australia when their motorhome got stuck on Friday (12).
Motorhome mired in Simpson Desert, Central Australia, November 12, 2021 — Photo: Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) via Reuters
Responding to emergency signaling, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) had to launch a satellite phone from the air in order to communicate with the family due to flooding and the isolation of the region, which is 150 kilometers away northwest of the small town of Oodnadatt
After several days in the desert, police confirmed that the family was rescued by helicopter on Tuesday (16).
“The family was then flown to Coober, where they will spend the night and decide on their trip,” police said in a statement.
In a post on social media, the family thanked the rescuers for their rescue and assistance. “We are safe! We have so many people to thank, so many messages and emails to respond,” he said.
Motorhome is seen mired in flooded area of Simpson Desert, central Australia on 12 November 2021 — Photo: Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) via Reuteres
The desert city of Alice Springs earlier last week had the most rainfall in a single day since 2001, turning the Todd River, which is intermittent and remains dry most of the time, into a torrent.
The rains have also triggered floods and warnings in large areas of the south and east of the country.
In recent years, Australia has experienced periods of drought, forest fires and increasingly extreme floods brought about by climate change.
VIDEOS: most watched from g1 in the last 7 days