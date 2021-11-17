Fauci says US may have endemic Covid-19 level with more booster doses

The leading authority on infectious diseases in the United States, Anthony Fauci, said on Tuesday (16) that it is “feasible” that the spread of Covid-19 could decrease to the point of becoming endemic in the country in 2022, instead of a pandemic, if the USA increase vaccination rates.

Booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19 are critical to getting to that point, Fauci said in an interview at the Reuters Total Health conference, which runs virtually from November 15-18.

For Fauci, to reach the endemic level it is necessary “a level of infection so low that it has no impact on society, on your life, on your economy”. To get there, he said, it will take a lot more people to get there. vaccinate and receive booster doses.

If the United States makes booster shots available to everyone, it is possible that the country will gain control of the coronavirus until the local spring of 2022 (autumn in Brazil), added Fauci.

“Look at what other countries are doing now about adopting a reinforcement campaign for practically everyone. I think if we do that, and we do it seriously, I think in the spring we can have very good control,” said Fauci.