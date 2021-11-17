Federer rules out Australian Open, doubts Wimbledon presence | sneakers

Fans will need patience to see Roger Federer on court again. After his coach, Ivan Ljubicic, doubted the tennis player’s presence at the Australian Open, the Swiss man went further. In an interview with the newspaper “Le Matin”, the former number 1 in the world ruled out a return to competitions in the near future. Federer even doesn’t believe he can play at Wimbledon in July 2022.

– I will be able to silently resume preparation in January and return to court sessions with complex support in March or April. So, I look forward to my return to competition in the (European) summer of 2022. I would be extremely surprised to be able to play at Wimbledon. This summer, we decided to suture the injury to my meniscus, which involves some downtime. The doctors then took the opportunity to treat my cartilage as well. The combination of these two interventions requires patience and prudence – he said.

Federer still hasn’t given up hope of being able to play a Grand Slam again. Most likely, he’ll be able to make a comeback at the US Open in August next year. The Swiss, however, will be 41 years old, which makes predictions difficult. For now, Federer is only thinking about proving to himself that he will be able to take his last steps on the court.

– My ambition is to see what I’m capable of for the last time. I also wish I could say goodbye in my own way and on the tennis court. That’s why I give my all in my rehab. So let’s be clear, my life isn’t going to collapse if I don’t play a Grand Slam final again. But it would be the biggest dream to come back. And, in fact, I still believe it. I believe in these kinds of miracles – he said.