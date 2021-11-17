Feriadão registered homicides in at least six neighborhoods of Fortaleza

The weekend between Friday, 12th, and Monday, 15th, registered homicides in at least six neighborhoods of Fortaleza. The crimes took place in the Curió, Dom Lustosa, Barroso, Jardim União, Siqueira, and José Bonifácio neighborhoods. The balance is partial and based on daily occurrences received by the Police.

On Saturday 12, Francisco Reginaldo Ribeiro was killed on Carrapicho street, in Grande Messejana. The victim was shot dead and was in the street when she was attacked. He was a resident of Bullfinch. In the Dom Lustosa neighborhood, also on Saturday, 12, Rafael Lima Brito, 25, was shot twice in the head. The victim had a criminal record of theft.

In Barroso neighborhood, an unidentified body was found with signs of violence inside a house on Saturday 12. On the same day, in Jardim União, an unidentified man was killed in a bar. He was with friends when he was murdered.

On Sunday 14, a 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager were shot in the head while riding a motorcycle in Siqueira. The case was registered at the intersection of Estrada Jatobá and Rua Nova. The adult responded in court for the crime of robbery.

On Monday 15, a son killed his mother in the José Bonifácio neighborhood. At the time, the victim died on the spot. There were approximately 30 knife blows.

RMF also records homicides

A 17-year-old teenager was killed in Pacatuba, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, this Monday, 15. Manoel Vitor de Oliveira had at least five gun injuries. The victim was allegedly lured to the scene and then executed.

In Aquiraz, the remains of a person were found incinerated in a furnace. Police are investigating whether the victim was a man who was missing. The case was also registered on Monday, 15.

THE PEOPLE requested information on official data on homicides on the holiday from the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) and was informed by the agency that partial balances are not disclosed.

