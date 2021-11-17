Fernanda Gentil embarrasses with shame and sinks Globo

Fernanda Gentil will be marked by another failure in Globe. The presenter further sunk the audience with the Zig Zag Arena last Sunday (14) and suffered terrible rates for the Rio station.

The game show led by Gentil scored just 7.0 points on average. With this performance, dropped the ibope it received from the Maximum Temperature. Shown earlier, the movie session scored 8.3 points. For comparison, in the morning, Globo Rural had an average of 9.0 points. Data are consolidated from Greater São Paulo.

This is the worst audience recorded by Zig Zag Arena, which comes in free fall. The negative record so far was from the previous Sunday, October 31, when he scored 8.9 points. On average for the season, the program has accumulated 9.5 points so far.

Gentil’s game show became a headache for Globo on Sunday afternoons, but it will stay on the air until January 30th. It has been losing for weeks to Domingo Legal, by Celso Portiolli. Last Sunday, however, the attraction was embarrassing by losing to SBT, Band and even Record.

Fernanda Gentil rejected

At the beginning of the month, the entertain informed that, because of the rejection, Gentil had been hidden by Globo in the Zig Zag Arena calls. And so it has continued ever since.

The presenter has not even appeared in the program’s promotion. It even had a call that was even carried out by the narrator Luís Roberto de Múcio.

The attraction showed that there is a rejection of viewers with Fernanda Gentil. That’s because the program always knocks down the audience it receives from the Maximum Temperature films.

Globo lit an alert signal and changed the publicity of Zig Zag Arena given the worrying situation. This has been the only gamble in hopes of trying to avoid an even more embarrassing failure, as the network debuted the game show with every episode of the season already recorded, making changes impossible.

With a change in disclosure, Globo started trying to hook the soccer public with a call narrated by Luís Roberto. The narrator is one of the most recognizable names on his sports team. In this release, Gentil hardly appears and the narrator became the main figure.

This is Fernanda Gentil’s second failure since he left the sports department for the channel’s entertainment. The first was Se Joga, which has already gone off the air.