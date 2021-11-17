FIA fails and sets dangerous precedent by omitting images from Verstappen in SP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought, in Brazil, another controversial dispute in 2021 (Photo: Pirelli)

VERSTAPPEN PLAYED CAR OVER HAMILTON IN SP AND DESERVES PUNISHMENT?

Lewis Hamilton’s spectacular performance at the São Paulo GP helped to reduce many lengthy and tiresome discussions about punishments. The seven-time champion saved Formula 1 with his incredible performance at Interlagos, raising the crowd, earning applause and shaking up the championship. Hamilton’s victory in Brazil was necessary to appease an error by the FIA ​​itself.

On lap 48 of the dispute at Interlagos, Hamilton and Max Verstappen went through a controversial moment again. After direct collisions at Silverstone and Monza, Lewis used the outside at the end of the opposite straight to try to overtake the victory over the Dutchman, who didn’t make it easy. He followed a different line, forced his opponent and made them both leave the track, passing through the escape area.

A new attack from Lewis came laps later and yielded the victory, with the race direction already stating that it would not open an investigation into what had happened in previous turns. Mercedes protested the decision, and then came the surprise: Michael Masi, Formula 1 race director, claimed he did not have Verstappen’s on-board camera available. The images were later removed from F1TV.

All angles of the controversial dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil (Video: Formula 1)

After all, how did the agency that manages the races and makes the most important decisions to keep things under control on the track simply didn’t have footage available? It wasn’t a simple dispute between Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher for the 19th (and it would be a complete absurdity not to have filmed it), they are the two main drivers of the championship in a dispute that is worth the title.

Hamilton kept up the good pace and still claimed victory, but what if that didn’t happen? The controversial moment did not cause any accidents, but Verstappen forced another driver off the track, as Sergio Pérez did with Charles Leclerc in the Red Bull Ring, who was punished. How would the FIA ​​handle a Max win in a context where he would have to face punishment? Or was Pérez wronged in Austria?

If Verstappen won the race in Brazil, the advantage for Hamilton would be 28 points, practically forwarding the title and increasing the possibility of closing the championship even before the end of the season, in Abu Dhabi. By setting this precedent by omitting the images, he ran a huge risk of interfering with any chance of Lewis lifting the eighth cup.

The FIA ​​was very lucky with Hamilton’s victory, as it will greatly reduce the number of discussions about what happened at Interlagos. Verstappen doesn’t need that to be champion, and let the race directors learn from the mistake so that it doesn’t repeat itself and run the risk of ruining big fights in the future.

