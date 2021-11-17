Field and VAR referees from Brazil and Argentina suspended for “serious error” in Otamendi’s bid | Brazilian Team

Conmebol decided to suspend indefinitely the Uruguayan referee Andrés Cunha and the video assistant – also from Uruguay – Esteban Ostojich, who worked in the 0-0 tie between Argentina and Brazil , on Tuesday, in San Juan.

The South American football organization considered that there was a “serious error” in the Argentine Otamendi’s elbow in the Brazilian Raphinha, in the first stage. The match referee didn’t even call a foul. In review – see the video above -, Ostojich considered the move faulty, but for a yellow card, due to the “average intensity of the blow”. Read the entire dialog between the judge and the VAR at the end of this article.

The announcement by the confederation took place shortly after the release of the video with the backstage of the VAR’s performance in the bid. THE CBF had already promised to make representations against the referee, as stated by the ge after the match..

In this Wednesday’s note, Conmebol considers that there was “violent conduct by player n°19 Nicolás Hernán Gonzalo Otamendi (ARG), against an opponent, putting his physical integrity at risk with the use of his arm over his face.” In light of this, the Conmebol Referees Committee suspended referees Andrés Cunha and Esteban Ostojich “indefinitely in the exercise of their functions” in competitions organized by Conmebol. The referees have already been notified.

1 of 2 For the VAR, the use of Otamendi’s arm was at the limit (for red card) — Photo: Reproduction For the VAR, the use of Otamendi’s arm was at the limit (for red card) — Photo: Reproduction

The video shows that, initially, the field assistant states that the play was normal, indicating that Raphinha bumped into Otamendi’s legs in the ball dispute. While confusion among athletes occurs on the field, the VAR reviews the bid under the command of Esteban Ostojich. After a few seconds, the video assistant comes to the conclusion that there was a foul, but that the punishment would only be a yellow card for “misuse of the arm within the limit”.

I consider that the blow here is with the forearm in the face, with medium intensity. Yes, in the face. This seems to me to be a foul, for a yellow card. I don’t consider a red card.” — Esteban Ostojich, head of the VAR in Argentina x Brazil

Suspension for referee of Brazil 1 x 0 Colombia

Conmebol also announced that it has suspended Chilean referee Roberto Tobar, who whistled Brasil 1 x 0 Colombia, in São Paulo. For the Conmebol Commission, he also “made serious and manifest errors in the disciplinary conduct of the match, not taking the corresponding decisions in accordance with current regulations, putting the control of the game at risk”.

The Commission cites Neymar’s “undisciplined unsportsmanlike action” in the match, in a move in which the Brazilian asks Cuadrado for a card and discusses with the referee. In the bid, the note informs that it considered “illegal” the use of the arm by the Colombian player in Neymar. The Brazilian ace also committed another act considered “unsportsmanlike of indiscipline”, 29 minutes into the second half.

Therefore, the Referee Committee also decided to suspend the Chilean referee from Conmebol competitions for an indefinite period.

The complete VAR dialogue in Argentina 0 x 0 Brazil

VAR 2: – Watch your face.

ASSISTANT: – Touch the leg. For me, there is no coup. See for the doubt.

VAR 2: – Watch your face.

ASSISTANT: – I don’t see a coup.

VAR 1: – With the forearm in the face. Give me normal speed, I want to see the intensity.

REFEREE: – They are checking.

2 of 2 Part of the conversation with the VAR: Uruguayan referees did not see a blow, then decided that there was medium intensity — Photo: Reproduction Part of the conversation with the VAR: Uruguayan referees did not see a blow, then decided that there was medium intensity — Photo: Reproduction

VAR 1: – I want to see the intensity.

VAR 2: – Repeat with close.

VAR 1: – Normal speed.

VAR 1: – It’s with the forearm. Did you miss at least?

VAR 1: – I consider that this is a blow with the forearm in the face, with medium intensity. Yes, in the face. This looks to me like it’s foul for a yellow card. I don’t count for a red card, Ale. Are we in agreement?

VAR 2: – We agree.

VAR 1: – Andrés, complete check. Improper use of arms within limit. Complete check.

REFEREE: – OK, of course.

VAR OPERATOR: – Are we done?

VAR 1: – Yes, thank you Santiago. And it’s outside the area.

VAR 1: – Give me another 10 seconds, please. Go back.

VAR 2: – Wait, don’t start over. Wait.

VAR 1: – Then, give me if it’s inside or outside.