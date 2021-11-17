FII Center: Ifix closes session down 0.19% and accumulates losses of almost 9% in the year

SAO PAULO – Real estate funds followed the mood of the market on this Tuesday (16) and took the Ifix – the index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – to another drop. The indicator closed down 0.19%, at 2,612 points. Ifix has not registered a session with earnings since the 29th of October. In the month, the index loses 2.35% and, in the year, 8.97%.

Investors also monitored today new projections for official inflation, measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) and for the Selic, the basic rate of the national economy, which are still under pressure.

The financial market raised, for the 32nd week, its estimates for this year’s inflation, according to the Focus Report, released by the Central Bank (BC) this morning. This time, the expected IPCA for 2021 went from 9.33% last week to the current 9.77%. Expectations for 2022 also worsened, from 4.63% to an increase of 4.79%, in the 17th consecutive increase.

For Selic, there were no changes: economists consulted by the BC continue to believe that the interest rate will end 2021 at 9.25% per year and 2022 at 11% per year. This implies a new increase of 1.5 percentage points in the basic interest rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in December, the last of the year.

Tuesday’s biggest highs (16):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. Mob. 3.38 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. Mob. 1.82 SPTW11 SP Downtown Corporate Slabs 1.82 ALZR11 Alliance Trust Income Logistics 1.71 VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics 1.69

Biggest casualties this Tuesday (16):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VTLT11 Votorantim Logistics Logistics -3.26 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs -2.39 BCIA11 Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio Titles and Val. Mob. -2.1 XPML11 XP Malls malls -2.05 XPLG11 XP Log Logistics -2.04

Source: B3

Mahogany sells holding for R$4 million; in court, Correios get discount on FII Votorantim BII BTS property

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Correios reverses decision against FII Votorantim BII BTS and will have a discount on the lease amount

The Court suspended a preliminary injunction benefiting the FII Votorantim BII BTS in an action by the Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company, which charged the fund two fines totaling R$ 24 million.

In March 2021, the company, lessee of Centro Logístico Contagem, in Minas Gerais, complained of delays in delivery and existence of non-conformities in works carried out on the property, covering 172 thousand square meters.

On that occasion, the company requested the deposit of the resource within a period of up to five working days, under penalty of discounting the value of future rentals. The fund filed a lawsuit in the 6th Federal Civil Court of the Judiciary Section of the Federal District and managed to temporarily avoid payment. Decision of November 5th, however, made the injunction null and void, benefiting Correios.

With the revocation of the injunction, the lessee promises to start deducting the fines from the lease value as of this month and until the full value of the penalties is reached. Currently, Correios pays R$2.3 million per month for space.

Currently, the beneficiary of the rent is Rio Bravo Renda Logística (SDIL11), which acquired the property in April for R$ 350 million. If the lease discount is maintained, Rio Bravo will be able to reduce the loss in the installments for the acquisition of the property.

Mahogany (MGIM11) sells holding in a BRL 4 million deal

Mogno Capital closed the sale of the company Araucária Development Participações, which was part of the fund’s portfolio, to Planta Consultoria Imobiliária, a business management consulting company, for R$33 million. Payment is scheduled for the 18th of November.

According to a statement to the market, the holding has financial commitments of nearly R$29 million, an amount that will be deducted from the transaction value. Thus, the impact of the business for the fund will be R$4 million, equivalent to R$16.19 per share.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Tuesday (16):

ticker Background Income (BRL) HCTR11 Hectare BRL 1.60 DEVA11 Devant Receivables BRL 1.40 URPR11 Urca Prime Income BRL 1.37 HGPO11 CSHG Prime BRL 1.30 MFII11 Development Merit BRL 1.24 BCRI11 Receivable Banestes BRL 1.13 HGLG11 CSHG BRL 1.10 RECR11 Receivables BRL 1.08 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping BRL 0.90 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables BRL 0.90 BBPO11 Progressive BB BRL 0.87 GALG11 Logistics Guardian BRL 0.84 FEXC11 BTG Pactual CRI Fund BRL 0.82 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit BRL 0.80 KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate BRL 0.77 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate BRL 0.77 RBRL11 RBR Log BRL 0.76 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income BRL 0.72 XPSF11 XP Selection BRL 0.70 HGRE11 CSHG Real Estate BRL 0.69 GTWR11 Green Towers BRL 0.67 VILG11 Vinci Logistics BRL 0.64 XPLG11 XP Log BRL 0.64 RFOF11 RB Capital BRL 0.63 VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments BRL 0.63 VISC11 Vinci Shopping Centers BRL 0.62 SARE11 Santander Income BRL 0.60 HFOF11 Hedge Top FoF II BRL 0.60 FLMA11 Continental Square Faria Lima BRL 0.60 HSLG11 HSI Logistics BRL 0.58 KFOF11 Kinea FoF BRL 0.58 HGFF11 CSHG FoF BRL 0.55 XPPR11 XP Properties BRL 0.55 VINO11 Vinci Offices BRL 0.54 RECT11 Real Estate Rent BRL 0.53 SADI11 Santander Papers Real Estate BRL 0.51 BCFF11 BTG Pactual Fund of Funds BRL 0.50 TEPP11 Tellus Properties BRL 0.48 BRCR11 BC FUND BRL 0.46 RBRP11 RBR Properties BRL 0.46 FIGS11 General Shopping BRL 0.30 VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables BRL 0.15 MXRF11 Maxi Income BRL 0.09 TORD11 Tordesillas EI BRL 0.08 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Lace+ FOF BRL 0.07 KISU11 KILIMA BRL 0.06

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: League of FIIs discusses the future of mall funds

O League of REITs This Tuesday (16) analyzes the current moment of shopping mall funds. The segment was one of the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the temporary closure of the complexes. In view of the restrictions, the return on assets with dividends was reduced, putting pressure on the value of shares on the Stock Exchange. In 2021, mall real estate funds show an average devaluation of almost 16%.

With the discounts on the value of the negotiation and the arrival of the end-of-the-year festivities, a favorable period for malls, investors are wondering if it is time to increase their exposure to the segment again. At the same time, unemployment and inflation still reduce the purchasing power of the public, which is essential for the good performance of malls.

Produced by InfoMoney, O League of REITs it has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and journalist Wellington Carvalho, journalist. The program will air at 7pm, on the InfoMoney on Youtube.

