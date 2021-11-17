FII Central: CRI funds “insure” Ifix, Iridium will offer almost R$ 500 million; ifix advances

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – XP analysts point out that the representation of CRI real estate funds (certificates of real estate receivables) in the Ifix – Index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – has grown in the last two years, attenuating the drop in the indicator in recent months. In 2021, the index already accumulates losses of almost 9%.

Marcos Regino, head of the real estate funds desk at XP, and Vinícius Duarte, from the brokerage firm’s trading, strategy and content area, highlighted that the participation of CRI funds rose from 22% to 37% since October 2019. live with Marcos Baroni, specialist in FIIs.

CRI funds – also called “paper” funds, as they invest in real estate securities linked to inflation indices or the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate) – ended up benefiting from the scenario of rising prices and interest rates . This consequently prevented Ifix from performing even worse.

While monitoring the market, Regino also stated that he realized that multimarket funds are getting rid of real estate funds in search of better opportunities on the stock exchange and in fixed income. As individuals, historically buyers, cannot absorb this sales volume, prices tend to be even more pressured, according to the analyst.

In this Wednesday’s session (17), Ifix started trading on a high. At 11:20 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.04%, to 2,613 points.

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (17):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. Mob. 3.28 FIGS11 General Shopping malls 2.32 RBED11 Rio Bravo Educational Income Others 2.01 XPPR11 XP Properties Others 1.63 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. Mob. 1.63

Biggest casualties this Wednesday (17):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) SPTW11 SP Downtown Corporate Slabs -1.9 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs -1.6 PATC11 Homeland Corporate Buildings Corporate Slabs -1.33 PORD11 Polo Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. -1.29 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs -1.21

Iridium Fund will offer nearly R$ 500 million, CSHG invests R$ 160 million in prime areas of São Paulo and other matters

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Iridium (IRDM11) approves issuance of nearly R$ 500 million

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Iridium Recebíveis Fund (IRDM11), the shareholders approved the holding of the 11th issue of the fund’s shares, focused on investing in CRIs (certificates of real estate receivables). The value of the offer is estimated at R$498 million.

The more than 204,000 current shareholders will be entitled to preference in the subscription of new shares and the proportion factor will be 17%. The period for expressing interest in the issue starts on November 24th and runs until December 7th.

According to a relevant fact disclosed on Tuesday night, the unit price of the new quotas will be R$99.75. In the last session, Iridium shares closed at R$ 107.11. In 12 months, the asset registered a depreciation of 13%.

In November, the fund announced the distribution of R$1.36 per share, equivalent to a 1.26% dividend return for the month. Currently, Iridium’s portfolio comprises almost 60% of CRIs. The predominant index in the portfolio is the IPCA – Broad Consumer Price Index – present in 47% of assets.

CSHG (HGRS11) signals investment of R$ 160 million in prime areas of São Paulo

The CSHG Residencial fund signed a purchase commitment and plans to invest nearly R$160 million in 110 residential units in upscale regions of the city of São Paulo.

The fund is expected to pay R$51 million in 43 units of Luminus Jardins, on Rua José Maria Lisboa, in Jardim Paulista. The properties total a private area of ​​2.9 thousand square meters. According to a statement to the market, the construction of the condominium has already been completed.

In the west side of the city, CSHG will also invest R$106 million in 67 units of Faria Lima, a project located on Rua Henrique Monteiro, in the region of Rebouças. The space is currently under construction and should be completed in the first half of 2022. Together, the units total 7,000 square meters.

The fund explains that the assets were developed and built following the highest construction and finishing standards and will be used for medium and long-term residential leases. The contract provides for the delivery of the furnished units, including finishing, furniture, trousseau and complete high-end utensils.

The impact of the transaction on the distribution of earnings per share will be detailed by the CSHG only after the closing of the deal.

Lessee wants index exchange in contract with REC Renda (RECT11)

Agaxtur, a travel and tourism agency, asked in court to change the correction index provided for in the lease agreement signed with the REC Renda Imobiliária fund until 2025.

The company occupies a property of almost 2,000 square meters in Jardim América, in São Paulo (SP), and claims that the rental amount is updated by the IPCA and no longer by the IGP-M – General Market Price Index – as provided for in the contract . The first accumulates high of 10.6% in 12 months, against 21% of the second.

According to the FII, the Court denied the urgent request requested in the analysis of the case. The fund promises to take appropriate action in relation to the action proposed by the tenant.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (17):

ticker Background Income (BRL) CVBI11 VBI CRI 1.12 RVBI11 VBI Reits 0.75

Real estate turnover: More than 60% of mall stores will participate in Black Friday; is it worth investing in FIIs in the segment?

Is it worth investing in mall real estate funds?

One of the favorite segments of real estate funds before the COVID-19 pandemic, mall FIIs are currently dividing the opinion of analysts and investors. The sector was one of the most affected by the restrictions imposed in the period and to this day it is trying to regain confidence. With the end of the year approaching, a favorable period for the complexes, and the sharp devaluation of quotas in recent months, is it worth investing in shopping malls?

The theme was highlighted in this Tuesday (16) edition of the League of REITs. Produced by InfoMoney, The program is presented by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter for real estate funds at InfoMoney.

Experts say that shopping mall funds should, yes, be considered, but with caution and selectivity. You can see more reviews in the video below.

More than 60% of mall tenants will participate in Black Friday

A survey by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Store Owners (Alshop), carried out across the country, showed that 62.5% of the 1.2 thousand members will carry out promotions at their points of sale during Black Friday, at the end of November, while 18 .8% of retailers would like to participate in the date, however, they will not be able to due to the increase in costs, which puts pressure on prices and sales margins.

Those who admitted that they will not participate are 12.5% ​​and those who will only bet on internet promotions, on e-commerce platforms, add up to 6.2%.

Even so, Alshop’s expectations regarding the date are positive, possibly exceeding the 2020 numbers by 5%. “We know that retail has been rising little by little, and even in the face of high prices, in conversations with other businessmen, there is much more optimism for this new phase,” said Luís Augusto Ildefonso, institutional director of Alshop.

