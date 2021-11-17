find out how much R$ 8 million in savings yields

This Wednesday (11/17), Caixa will draw the dozens related to its new Mega-Sena award, nº 2429. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, can guarantee the value of R$ 8 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is accumulated in this value range. But do you already know how to make the money have a good yield?

One possibility is to opt for the savings account. To exemplify how the yield calculation works, we brought the simulation based on the Selic rate. It is currently in the 7.75% range after a new readjustment made in October. It is worth noting that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2428, was held on November 13, 2021.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 03 – 09 – 25 – 28 – 29 – 39. No bet was able to register all six dozens and, therefore, the prize was accumulated at R$ 8 million. Furthermore, 50 bets won the corner. Each of the winners got the amount of R$ 39,761.94.

Another 4,168 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 681.41. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena drawing (nº 2428):

Mega-Sena: how much R$8 million pays off

If only one player manages to hit the six tens of accumulated Mega-Sena, he could receive approximately R$ 8 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The calculation of yield can be obtained through the Selic rate.

It is currently in the 7.75% range. This means that, in the first month with the money in the savings account, the Mega-Sena accumulated prize can yield approximately BRL 35.2 thousand.

Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on November 17, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website. As usual, the transmission will be carried out on the bank’s YouTube channel.