first installed is at Congonhas airport

Congonhas airport, in São Paulo, is the first in Latin America to have an LED tunnel for advertising on arrival at the terminal. Both sides of the hallway have been covered with LED panels from top to bottom, as well as a 25-foot-wide space above the exit doors. The passenger goes through a tunnel with images, color and movement.

“It’s as if the person were inside a media tunnel. The technology we make available allows the use of interactive features, such as QR Code, push notifications, sound activation on the cell phone and even projection of the passenger’s image on the LED screen. It only depends on the advertiser’s creativity and technological capacity”, says Rodrigo Kallas, CEO of the Kallas group, which holds the rights to exploit advertising at the airport.

The idea arose as a solution to an internal problem: the airport administration wanted the departure from arrivals to be better signaled for those leaving the terminal.

Kallas proposed enveloping the corridor, giving greater visibility to the glass doors, as well as indicating the correct direction by means of luminous arrows on the ceiling.

LED tunnel for displaying advertising in the arrivals terminal at Congonhas airport Image: Carlos Eduardo Ribeiro Filho

The first advertiser to bet on the project, PagSeguro helped make it possible, according to the executive of the company, one of the largest in the out-of-home (OOH) segment in the country. OOH are external advertisements on boards and screens.

Produced and installed by TheLED, a company specializing in LED panel solutions, the project is the largest and most complete project carried out by Kallas at airports. Master Sponsors appear once a minute for 10 seconds.

External media was one of those that most felt the drop in advertising investment in 2020. To give you an idea, in the first half of 2019 the sector had revenues of R$891 million, according to a survey by Cenp-Meios.

In 2020, the value dropped to BRL 539 million (a reduction of 39%) and, in the first half of 2021, it grew again, reaching BRL 552.4 million.

“The airport media suffered a lot, but we already feel the movement of recovery and this year we will return to the level of 2019 or more”, says Rodrigo Kallas.