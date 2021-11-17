Flamengo fans point out irregularity in the winning goal of Atlético-MG – Flamengo

Team from Minas Gerais beat Athletico-PR on Tuesday (16) and opened 11 points ahead of Flamengo

Flamengo only enters the field this Wednesday (17th), when they face Corinthians, for the Brasileirão. However, the team did not stop following the Championship, as the current leader, Atlético-MG, faced Athletico-PR on Tuesday (16) and won 1-0. The goal of the Minas Gerais team, however, was widely criticized by rubro-negros on social networks, who pointed out a possible impediment.

The goal of the Minas Gerais team was scored in the 44th minute of the first half, in a plot involving Hulk, Keno and Zaracho. The shirt 11, in turn, is pointed out by the red-black team for having received the pass in an offside position, before passing to the Argentine midfielder, who scored the only goal of the game.

“They marked the wrong lines in Atlético’s goal”, questioned one netizen, while another recalled the episode involving the refereeing of Flamengo’s game against Chapecoense and wrote: “Zaracho’s goal is cool today, right, CBF? Starting from your own field is an impediment. He soon hands over the title to Atlético-MG”.

They marked the wrong lines in Atlético’s goal

their player offside

Unbelievable — Urubuzinho81 I’m JJ’s Widow #ForaRenato (@Urubu811) November 16, 2021

GOL DO ZARACHO TODAY LEGAL RIGHT @CBF_Football, NOW THE GABIGOL DO #Flamengo STARTING FROM YOUR OWN FIELD IS AN IMPEDIMENT. SHORTLY DELIVERS THE TITLE TO THE ATHLETIC MINER. ABSURD. pic.twitter.com/81HjnP3fVU — Bruno Lemos (@Lemos_Santos) November 16, 2021

The championship is really strange, look at the image they traced in Atlético’s goal now… On the player’s shin and knee ?? Kkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/L8nWdWtnJ1 — thiagootrn (@thbumbelinogma1) November 16, 2021

Still alive in the fight for the Brazilian title, Fla focuses on the duel against Corinthians, this Wednesday (17), at Maracanã. The teams face off at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 33rd round. Mengo is in second place, with 60 points, while Alvinegro is fifth, with 50. The leader is Atlético-MG, with 71.