Flamengo has seven embezzlements against Corinthians; see the absences

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Flamengo is visited by Corinthians in a duel in the 33rd round of the Brasileirão today (17), soon at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. To seek another victory in the competition and continue with chances of winning the title, coach Renato Gaúcho will have some important absences.

Flamengo embezzlement

Even though he returned to training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, the goalkeeper Diego Alves will be spared again in the match and Hugo gets another chance as a starter.

Other confirmed casualties at Flamengo are the right-back isla, who played the World Cup qualifiers in recent days with the Chile national team, defender Rodrigo Caio, Arrascaeta and Pedro are also confirmed casualties, as they are still recovering from injuries.

Finally, the steering wheel William Aaron complains of pain in the knee due to a knock in the victory over São Paulo and the tendency is for it to be preserved. Philip Louis has been training without limitations, but there is still the possibility of being preserved today.

Flamengo line-up against Corinthians

With the various embezzlements, Renato Gaúcho can take to the field a team with: Hugo: Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Renê (Filipe Luís); Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Gabriel and Bruno Henrique.

