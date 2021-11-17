Flamengo x Corinthians: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

Flamengo and Corinthians will fight a duel from 21:30 this Wednesday, at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The stadium promises to have a good audience for the national derby between the clubs with the biggest fans in the country, in a match for the top of the table.

Both teams are coming from a victory, with Fla following one eye on the Brasileirão, as long as there are mathematical chances, and the other on the Libertadores final (on the 27th). Timão, who won’t have Willian’s return, targets the G4 and goes to Rio de Janeiro to take down a fasting eight games without defeating Rubro-Negro.

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X CORINTHIANS – 33rd BRAZILIAN ROUND

Date and time: 11/17/2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (VAR-Fifa/SC)

Where to watch: Globo, Premiere, SportTV and Real Time THROW!

LIKELY TEAM

FLAMENGO (Technician: Renato Gaúcho)

Hugo Souza (Diego Alves); Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Renê (Filipe Luís); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Michael.

Suspended: –

Hanging: Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Gabriel, Léo Pereira, Rodinei and Everton Ribeiro.

Embezzlement: Isla (in quarantine), Pedro, Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Caio (injured), Diego Alves and Filipe Luís (doubts).

CORINTHIANS (Technician: Sylvinho)

Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Gabriel, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

Suspended: –

Hanging: Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto, Roni and Marquinhos.

Embezzlement: Willian (final phase of recovery from injury) and Cantillo (called up by the Colombian national team).