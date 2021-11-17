FlixBus starts operations in Brazil on December 1st with two routes

Announcement was made on Wednesday (17). Photo: Disclosure / FlixBus.

With low prices to compete with companies already in the market, trips will be offered from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro and from São Paulo to Belo Horizonte

FlixBus announced this Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the entry into the Brazilian road transport market. The aim is to offer safe transport at low prices.

In a partnership between the company and the Adamantina Group, FlixBus will serve two routes as of December 1st, connecting São Paulo to the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.

In the three capitals, the shipment will take place through the bus terminals – in the capital of São Paulo, the lines will depart from the Tietê Bus Terminal.

The São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro route will have eight daily departures in both directions. São Paulo – Belo Horizonte will operate four times a day, also leaving the two cities.

To attract new users, FlixBus will sell tickets at the promotional price of R$ 19.99 on both routes.

The company also launched, through the website www.flixbus.com.br, a promotion in which the first 10,000 tickets sold to those who use the code “ONDAVERDE9” will receive a 99% discount on the price paid, that is, the fare will be of less than BRL 1.

The site is already online and the first trip will be on December 1st, at 00:30, departing from São Paulo.

“Brazil is a strategic market for us due to its continental dimensions. As a player innovating mobility around the world, we want to offer more affordable travel options to consumers around the world. Therefore, we are immensely happy to start our operations in the country.” said FlixBus founder and CEO André Schwämmlein.

The initial focus of the service, with another five routes that will be kept confidential at the moment, will be the South-Southeast axis of Brazil.

“Soon, we will announce new contemplated destinations and partners. We want to establish here in Brazil a solid network like the one we have in Europe and the United States, where almost 500 different operators work using our platform”, said the general director of FlixBus in Brazil, Edson Lopes.

According to the company, the lines will be operated by the Adamantina Group, the company’s first local partner, but the buses will have the FlixBus brand and will follow the company’s international standard, which includes services such as free on-board Wi-Fi, for example.

The partnership between the companies was made official in October, as reported by the Transport Diary.

