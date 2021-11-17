Food could get even more expensive with sanctions on Belarus, but government tries to avoid, says minister – Economy

DUBAI – The Minister of Agriculture, Teresa Cristina, says the government is anticipating to prevent economic sanctions against Belarus, from which 20% of the potash used as fertilizer in the Brazilian countryside comes out, cause a new increase in food prices and come to harm the supply of the product for the next summer harvest. In an exclusive interview with state in the United Arab Emirates, where he accompanied the president Jair Bolsonaro, she also echoed the president’s concern about the impact of the input on the price – already high – of food.

She plans to run for the Senate for Mato Grosso do Sul and said that she still wants to stay at União Brasil (merger of DEM, her current party, with the PSL) but that she will only be on a subtitle that supports Bolsonaro.

The president is concerned about the supply of fertilizers to Brazil. How to avoid impact on food production in Brazil?

There is a concern, because we import from 20 countries, including 20% ​​from Belarus, which will suffer economic sanctions from the United States and the European Union on December 8th (because of the immigration crisis on the Polish border). It’s not that we’re going to have supply problems, but we’re going to have problems with payment, more or less what happens with Iran, which brings some inconveniences at the time of payment. We are anticipating this, talking to other partners so that we have a percentage of product exports, so that we can be sure that our fertilizers will arrive on time.

When could it have an impact?

We have no problems this season, this harvest is already guaranteed, is even planted more than 70%. We already have products arriving for the second harvest, there are no major problems either, but we are anticipating for the summer harvest, which comes a year from now, in September, October and November. I’m leaving here and going to Russia to talk to some of our suppliers to make sure we have 100% of the fertilizer we need for our next summer crop.

Is it possible to adopt a solution similar to that of Iran, of exchanging products, with Belarus?

Yes, it is a solution. It is a limiter that Brazil tries to compensate. In the case of Iran, we deliver corn, they exchange for fertilizers (urea). We’ve already talked to Belarus, they came to us last week on Ministry of Agriculture. Now we are going to Russia to see if we can deliver a little more than we already have, so if you need to compensate, we can have compensation.

Will this affect the price of food in Brazil now?

Everything impacts, but we are working in advance so that it doesn’t happen.

What is the status of the beef embargo in China?

We are waiting, providing all the clarifications because, unfortunately, irresponsibly, they broke the news that we would have two cases of BSE (mad cow disease) in humans, which is not true. It was soon clarified, but all this causes some kind of distrust, of new information that we need to pass on. We have already passed all the information to China and now we are waiting for their response about this mismatched information.

Is it possible to estimate a deadline?

It is not yet possible to know. They need to analyze the past information, check it and then we will have it. Hope this week. We are now awaiting a response from the Chinese about the embargo on our meat.

What do you take from the UAE as a novelty for agribusiness?

We are signing a cooperation agreement with the Emirates for the embrapa, resources for research in horticulture, desalination of water for use in agriculture. And also chicken, this conversation is very important so that it becomes a distribution hub, not only for the Arab countries, but also for the African countries. The conversation was good. There are many industries here, the harvest, a brf and others. I got in touch with both of them, who are discussing an increase in our market. It’s easier here, you don’t have to discuss sanity too much. It’s easier with Arab countries, so we hope that deals are done.

What is the concern of agro with the agreement to reduce methane gas by 30%, signed at COP 26?

I don’t see concern, because we already have a lot done. Now it’s time to measure and see what size deliveries we can make. Another thing, it is not 30% that Brazil has to reduce, it is up to 30%. Could be less.

Doesn’t the government have a minimum commitment to meet?

That’s what we’re going to see. Now, each country will say what it can deliver by 2030 and the general composition is the 30% reduction in the world. It is not a goal for Brazil, it is a 30% global reduction.

Whether Brazil will contribute 1% or 2% will still be calculated?

Brazil will make a contribution. I don’t know how much yet. Embrapa will make this calculation in livestock. And that’s not all, we have the urban part, dumps, sanitation, the Petrobras that burns methane. It will be a composition of the various segments in methane emission to see what Brazil can reduce.

What practices in livestock would contribute?

The efficiency of our livestock. If you reduce the time the animal stays in the pasture. It used to take 36, 38 months to make a fat ox. Today it takes 30 months. It’s already a reduction. Cows that do not produce a calf every year need to be slaughtered, you reduce them. There are a number of things about livestock efficiency that we will have to measure now and see how much it is reducing.

How do you assess the COP 26 agreements?

Very good. Brazil can perfectly comply with everything it signed. It is not true that we are not responsible for these numbers. Yes we do. Now let’s do a survey, we have a lot done. And we have to reduce deforestation and I think we are going to reduce it.

Are you determined to run for the Senate in 2022? By which party?

I think so. I need to define the party.

Is it not União Brasil?

I want to stay. Of course it’s easier. But there are some local decisions that need to be made, not national ones.

Doesn’t the president’s campaign interfere with yours?

I will either stay in the president’s party or in any party that is allied with the president. I cannot be in a party that closes doors for the president. I have to be in a party that supports the president, it’s a sine qua non. This I spoke to several parties with whom I spoke. It is now time to make those decisions.

Do you stay until April or leave the government earlier?

I do not know. I have this discussion with the president. The statutory deadline is April 3rd.

I have heard agribusiness leaders say they are looking for a third way candidate. Does the sector still support Bolsonaro?

No one has unanimity, but the president has a great supporter of his government in the sector.

Can Sergio Moro withdraw votes from the president?

Of course Moro must have his votes, I have no doubt. Now, to say that he’s going to take votes away from the president… It might take some, but I don’t think it’s a decisive factor in either election. Voting today is very personalized. Vote for Tereza who likes her. Vote for the president who supports him, his ideas or likes his way of doing politics.

Will Lula be able to enlist some of this support in agro?

I find it very difficult, very difficult.

The MST announced that it will resume occupations in the countryside. Is there electoral pressure already?

You have to ask them. It could be pressure, but bad pressure, which is not good for them.