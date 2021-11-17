‘Fooled the father’ · TV News

In Genesis, Benjamin (Marcus Bessa) will revolt with the brothers because of the evil they did to Joseph (Juliano Laham) in the past. The youngest will discover that the children of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) sold the protagonist as a slave and lied that he was dead in the Record’s biblical novel. “They tricked the father,” the young man will fire.

During the return to Canaa, the Hebrews will despair at the confession about their brother. “How are we going to tell the father that José is alive?”, asked Simeão (Igor Cotrim) in the chapter of this Wednesday (17).

“We really need to resolve this”, will affirm Rúben (Felipe Cunha). Curious, Benjamin will take advantage of the gap and ask: “What was that what Joseph said when we met? That you sold him to Egypt… What’s this story?”.

Israel’s heirs will try to outwit the youngest, but he will insist. “That’s exactly what you heard. We sold José as a slave to a merchant”, will assume Rúben, a while later. The boy will revolt: “Why?”

“Because we were jealous of him. Because… His father loved him more than all of us”, will deliver Judah (Thiago Rodrigues), without ceremony. “How were you capable of such a thing? All this time you’ve deceived your father,” Benjamin will react, angrily at his brothers.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

