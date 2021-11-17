Fool’s Gold, Zodiac Knight, and Caramel Mutt: The Memes That Came With B3’s Golden Bull

THE stock Exchange trading starts at 10 am and closes at 6 pm Monday through Friday, but the meme market operates 24 hours a day. For no reason, the jokes have lasted for days on end, but the opening of the golden bull in front of B3 gave plenty of reasons for the troop of jokers to have fun.

The Golden Bull sculpture was made by the artist Rafael Brancatelli from a partnership of B3 with the digital presenter and influencer Pablo Spyer, known for the catchphrase “Vai, Tourinho!” and his traditional head-stroke of some replica of the famous Wall Street bull sculpture.

The Brazilian work will be installed in front of the B3 building on XV de Novembro Street, in the historic center of São Paulo, and can be visited free of charge.

The Brazilian beef was inspired by New York sculpture, and represents the market on the rise (or bullish, as it is known).

However, some users noticed that the Brazilian bull was a little… different from its North American relative.

Not everyone was so happy with the arrival of the Golden Bull. But there was no shortage of people who had a joke up their sleeves to release and be successful on the web.

There was also a very unusual partnership between Raul Seixas and Paulo… Guedes.

And not all internet users have forgotten one detail: today is the day of losses on the Brazilian stock exchange, which was immortalized in one of the photos they took of the Golden Bull.

The new Wall Street-style Golden Bull opposite the B3. In the meantime, highlight the graphic at the bottom… Go bull, vaaaai lol pic.twitter.com/t8hz1TFLpz — Rafael de Almeida (@rafaeldealmeida) November 16, 2021

There were even those who suggested an alternative to Tourinho, with the classic caramel mutt entering the list of nominees to pose at B3.

On the other hand, users who least understood about purses were a little lost in the fact that “Golden Bull” was among the most talked about topics on Twitter. Was it some reference to the Golden Knight Aldebaran? None of that…

Check out other memes with the Brazilian bull:

B3 is going to put a statue of a bull there in NY… I like ! But they should make a gold sign also written CDI on the door so that more people could take a picture, hug, etc, etc. — tecomedina (@tecomedina) November 16, 2021