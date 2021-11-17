‘Former King of Porn’, Ron Jeremy has his life told in documentary; actor is arrested for sexual abuse

Ron Jeremy, 68, is among the best-known porn stars on the scene. The actor is imprisoned in Los Angeles, United States and will face more than 30 charges of sexual assault.

Mail Online reported that Ron could make his situation even more complicated as the actor’s accusers have decided to recount the details of the alleged crimes committed by the porn star. If convicted, Jeremy faces up to 330 years in prison.

Dubbed Ron Jeremy: Fall of a Porn Icon, a BBC documentary, the work features accounts of former porn star Alexis Miller who claims to have been raped by the actor.

At the time, Miller said that she was invited by Ron to visit a kitchen, but instead, the actor took her to the bathroom.

“The night the attack took place, I was walking towards the front of the restaurant. [The Rainbow Room] and my old friend Ron Jeremy came in,” he said.

“There was a left door and that door was the bathroom door. He then started pulling his pants down and pushing my head down at the same time. I froze”, he detailed.

She added that she was physically and mentally shaken by the attack over the next few days, but added, “I was just a 20-something porn star back then, who would care?”

