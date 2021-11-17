Former Minister Ernesto Araújo criticizes Bolsonaro’s government: ‘The base of the Centrão has become’

BRASILIA — Former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo said on Monday that Bolsonaro’s government ”turned the base of the Centrão” and that ”never wanted to confront the system”. Araújo was participating in a conservative event in Santa Catarina when he criticized the Chief Executive.

— Most I think never wanted to face the system. Whether for lack of courage, lack of conviction or a personal interest in maintaining the system. […] Then that thing came up: ”Ah, we need to make the Centrão the base of the government.” In fact, what we saw was that the government became the base of the Centrão,” commented Araújo.

The former chancellor stated that president Jair Bolsonaro took the ”blue pill”, symbol of the movie Matrix, which means ”live in the world of illusions”.

— The government, which was elected by a big red pill, decided to take the blue pill. Sometimes, I think that, at some ministerial meeting that I wasn’t at, they distributed the blue pill there and everyone took it,” commented Araújo.

In the movie The Matrix, the main character has two options: take the red pill or the blue pill. The first allows the protagonist to know the reality of the world he lives in, while the second allows him to forget what happened to live in virtual reality.