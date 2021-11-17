Fortaleza x Ceará: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups – Play

This Wednesday (17) will not be any day, of common round in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. It’s a special moment for football in Ceará. After all, today there is Classico-Rei, with Fortaleza and Ceará facing each other once again in the elite, at 8 pm, at Castelão, for the 33rd round. And without fear of making mistakes or exaggerating, the meeting is one of the greatest classics of all time.

Of course there are duels for the immortal Cearense Championship, mainly title decisions, Serie A or B clashes, as well as the semifinal of the 2020 Northeast Cup won by Ceará and the confrontation of the 3rd Phase of the Copa do Brasil this year, with Fortaleza advancing.

But none of these clashes could forward continental spots to the winner, showing the new level of football in Ceará, with the two together being among the top 10, something very rare in the case of Serie A in the Brazilian Nationals.

Guesses for Fortaleza x Ceará

how do they arrive

Fortaleza is in 6th place with 49 points, they already have a guaranteed place in the Sudamericana, but they really want a place in Libertadores. Leão is coming off a bad streak, with three defeats and one draw. A win forwards the spot to Vojvoda’s team.

Ceará, on the rise, comes from three wins in the last 4 games, jumping to 10th place in the table, with 42 points. Grandpa is comfortable in the classification zone for the Copa Sudamericana, but the Libertadores dream grew by the recent results.

The chances of both of them for an unprecedented place in the Libertadores are great due to the possibility of G-8 or G-9 for the continental tournament. Today Fluminense is 8th with 45 points, and América/MG is 9th with 44.

In other words, Leão has a big advantage over Flu and Coelho, and Ceará is very close, making the game very important for the intentions of both.

In case of victory, Fortaleza reaches 52 points and can return to the G-4, counting on stumbling blocks from Corinthians and Inter. Ceará, on the other hand, if they win, reach 45 points, the “magic number” of permanence in Serie A, and can still enter the G-9, in case America stumbles.

Support

And the continental dreams rocked the support for the teams in the week of the Classic. Fortaleza and Ceará opened their preparatory training sessions for the fans. On Monday, the Leão fan filled the stands at Pici to support the team before the Classic. And this Tuesday (16) it was the Alvinegra fans’ turn to attend training in Porangabuçu for the last support.

Public

Following the protocol of the State Government, the Classic-King of this Wednesday will occupy 80% of the Arena Castelão. Of the total released, 70% will go to Fortaleza fans, the game’s principal, and 30% to Ceará fans, the visiting team.

The expectation is for a public record breaking in Ceará football in 2021, since 16 thousand are already guaranteed by check-in or ticket sales, very close to the biggest audience of the year, from Ceará, from 21,735 in the victory against Cuiabá, for the 30th round.

Expectation

As it could not be otherwise, alvinegros and tricolores live the expectation of the classic. For them, the game is special, a different game. The tricolor defender Titi evaluated the weight of the Classic-King of this Serie A.

“The derby is the most important game. It’s worth the same three points, but there’s something special, we know there’s a big rivalry, we know everything that involves the derby. So let our fans make sure we’re prepared and focused during the 90 minutes of that great game and, for sure, we will be at our best level”, explained the defender.

“A derby is a separate championship. A different game, special and always has a different attraction. I’ve been able to play several derbies and we’ll do everything to win. In the last rounds we gained strength and we are focused. We want to conquer our first objective, which is to reach 45 points, and then think about other goals in the championship”.

Subtitle:

Vina was once again decisive for Ceará and is one of the attractions of the Classic Photograph:

kid junior

Embezzlement

For the Classic-Rei, Fortaleza and Ceará have embezzlement. the lion will not have Lucas Lima, suspended by the 3rd yellow card, and Crispin, still in the transition after muscle injury in the thigh. On the other hand, the attacker David, who was embezzled in recent games by Edema in the thigh, trained with the squad and could be an option for the game.

Subtitle:

David could be the newest in Fortaleza’s attack for the Classic-King Photograph:

Fabiana de Paula

In Voice, Fernando Sobral returns from suspension and reinforces the team. In contrast, Erick should remain outside, still being treated for muscle edema in the thigh.

likely escalations

strength

Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Ederson, Felipe, Matheus Vargas and Bruno Melo; David and Robson. Technician: Vojvoda.

Vojvoda. Ceará

João Ricardo; Gabriel Dias, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Bruno Pacheco, Fabinho, Marlon, Fernando Sobral, Vina and Mendoza; Jael. Technician: James Nunes.

Datasheet

Competition: Brazilian Championship – Serie A – 33rd round

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date and Time: November 17, 2021 – 8 pm

Referee: Raphael Claus – FIFA – SP

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques – SP and

Evandro de Melo Lima – SP