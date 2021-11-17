Freeland recalls challenges in setting up Botafogo for Series B: ‘We needed to change 60% of the cast and reduce the sheet by more than half’

Early access to the Botafogo to Series A has several characters, outside the four lines as well. The club’s football director, Eduardo Freeland had the responsibility of carrying out a major overhaul of a relegated squad, with few resources amid an austerity policy. And in the end everything worked out.

– We had a completely broken cast, and a very complicated environment, with the worst campaign of the club in history. We would need to change 60% of the cast and we would have to reduce the sheet by more than half, because I would have to be responsible. It was very challenging. I agreed with the president that we would bring around eight to ten players at first, in April and May we would identify the gaps and we already had a forecast of five to six signings to add to the squad. I wanted to do it two to three weeks earlier, the vast majority debuted already throughout Series B – recalls Freeland, participating in the “SporTV Selection”.

– We brought 18 athletes and 22 left. And we reached the goal, we reduced 62% of the payroll, we are ending the year with the payroll even a little lower than the president’s wish – he added.

The conquest of returning to Serie A with two rounds in advance, after a bad start under the command of Marcelo Chamusca, was a positive surprise for Freeland. The manager admitted that he feared that the club could not reach the goal of finishing in the top four.

– I was always very optimistic and I always joked behind the scenes that Serie B only had three spots, because one would be ours. Of course we had moments of doubt. Getting it two rounds in advance knowing that after the game against Goiás we were in 14th place is a very positive surprise. We have to accredit this a lot to Enderson, he brought organization and mobilization. We have a group of very committed players, in the worst moments they never stopped dedicating themselves. But Enderson, in a didactic way, with a lot of consistency and organization, transformed that difficult moment into a result and team organization – he said, revealing his feeling with the objective achieved:

– Sense of accomplishment, of delivering on the main objective that we had. We had a very clear mission, a huge challenge due to reversing a very difficult environment. Finishing the first goal with this cheering party is very rewarding, but now we want one more cherry on this cake that is to try this title.