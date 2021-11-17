Frida Kahlo’s painting fetches US$ 35 million and becomes the most valuable Latin American work sold at auction

NEW YORK – A 1949 painting by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was sold on Tuesday night for $34.9 million, the equivalent of nearly R$200 million, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York.

The bid set a new record for an artist’s work at auction. According to The New York Times, the painting entitled “Diego y yo” (“Diego and me”) is now the Latin American work sold at the highest bid ever in an art auction.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

‘Diego and I’ (1949), by Frida Kahlo. The painting is a self-portrait that also features the image of his partner, Diego Rivera. Winning $35 million, it became the most valuable Latin American work sold at auction. Photo: Reproduction ‘Of the naked in the forest (La tierra misma)’ (1939), by Frida Kahlo. The canvas was sold for US$ 8 million at an auction by Christie’s, in New York. Photo: Reproduction ‘Portrait of a Woman in White’ (1929), by Frida Kahlo. The oil on canvas was auctioned at Christie’s in New York and the painting fetched $5.8 million. Photo: Reproduction ‘Hacia la torre’, by Remedios Varo. The work of the Spanish-born Mexican artist was sold for US$4.3 million Photo: Reproduction ‘Las tentaciones de San Antonio’, by Leonora Carrington. The English-born Mexican had her work sold for US$2.6 million. Photo: Reproduction ‘Los jugadores de cards II’, by Fernando Botero. The Colombian artist’s canvas sold for $1.69 million. Photo: Reproduction ‘A Caipirinha’, by Tarsila do Amaral. Tela was sold for R$ 57.5 million, becoming the most expensive Brazilian work of art in history traded in public sale. Photo: Reproduction ‘Abaporu’, by Tarsila do Amaral. The work of the Brazilian painter was sold for US$ 1.3 million Photo: Reproduction ‘Vase of flowers’, by Alberto da Veiga Guignard. Screen was purchased for R$9.4 million Photo: Reproduction ‘Modulated surface nº 4’, by Lygia Clark. Work by the Brazilian was purchased for R$ 8 million. Photo: Reproduction

The painting, a self-portrait that also features the image of his partner, Diego Rivera, was presented at a starting price of US$30 million to US$50 million. And it was guaranteed by a third party. This means that the auction house already had one interested in paying the minimum amount.

“Diego y yo”, by Frida Kahlo Photo: Reproduction

However, there was no doubt that there would be a dispute and that the work would easily surpass the previous record for a work by Kahlo at auction. It was in 2016 when a 1939 painting of hers of two women in a forest sold for $8 million at Christie’s, also in New York.

Homage: Discover the Maradólar, the cryptocurrency that Argentines will launch to celebrate Diego Maradona one year after his death

Kahlo, who died in 1954, is one of the most famous painters in the world. She left only around 140 paintings, which makes an auction of her works a rare opportunity to incorporate her into a collection.

The sold painting has been hidden from the public for over 30 years. The last time it was shown, in 1990, was at auction. At the time, it was sold for $1.43 million at Sotheby’s.