Fuel sales rise and distributors’ profit increases – News

The soaring price of fuel is not bad news for all Brazilians. With the economic recovery, sales soared and distributors’ profits continued to increase.

The federal government’s EPE (Energy Research Company), state-owned, projects that the country will close 2021 with growth of 7.6% in the sale of diesel, 7.9% in gasoline and 23% in used fuel in aviation, the QAV. All comparisons take into account the 2020 numbers.

On the other hand, hydrous ethanol and LPG should end the year selling less, which partly explains the soaring price of ethanol at the pumps, with a faster increase than that of gasoline.

THE vibrate, the name of the former BR, is the largest fuel distributor in Brazil and had a net profit 78.5% higher in the third quarter of this year, compared to 2020, with R$ 598 million in sales.

Compared to the previous quarter, there was a gain of 56.5%. The company was privatized in 2019, in one of the first actions taken by President Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

According to Vibra, which holds 29.1% of market share, the period from June to September had 16.6% more sales than from April to May, with 10.3 billion liters of fuel sold.

In the annual comparison, there were 9% more sales than in 2020. The main highlights were fuel oil, used in power plants, which had an increase of 231%, and aviation fuel oil (+108%).

At gas stations, demand for diesel was 7% higher, while gasoline and ethanol were 6% more traded.

Reasons for the increase in sales

In EPE’s assessment, “the Brazilian fuel market is on its path of recovery, remaining above pre-pandemic levels since June 2021”.

The company responsible for the energy data also says that diesel played a fundamental role in increasing sales, which is explained by the “strong performance of the agricultural, mining and e-commerce sectors”.

The EPE justifies the drop in ethanol sales saying that the “good moment for sugar on the international market” and the drop in sugarcane production due to frost or lack of rain have made it difficult for the product to reach the gas stations. Brazil.

For 2022, the state-owned company believes that the evolution of the resumption of economic activity will increase the use of diesel oil by 1% and by 1.1% that of gasoline.

After falling in 2021, ethanol is expected to sell 6.7% more. QAV, according to projections, will continue to rise, with 31% more demand, and LPG will rise by 0.9%.