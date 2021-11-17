Gabigol equals Renato, aims for a goal 200 and gives a statement that indicates history for few in Flamengo

Gabigol equaled, in 381 matches, the 191 goals scored by Renato Gaúcho in his career

THE 4-0 thrashing against São Paulo rekindled the dream within the Flamengo by the title of the brazilian. But it was even more striking for Gabigol. By swinging the net at Morumbi, the striker reached no less than 191 goals in his career, in 381 matches.

And all this at just 25 years old. In terms of number, in comparison, it is the same as Renato Gaúcho, who is now coach of Rubro-Negro.

talking to FLTV, Gabriel hinted that this brand could still be expanded (a lot). The reason? The shirt 9 doesn’t think about leaving the Rio de Janeiro club.

“I hope to continue a remarkable story. I think I was born to play for Flamengo. I learned to love Flamengo. It’s a place I really see myself staying for a long time. I don’t intend to move,” he said.

The goal scored against São Paulo was the 101st with the red-black shirt, and was added to those scored by saints (83), Inter Milan (1), Benfica (1 and Brazilian Team (5). Close to reaching 200 goals as a professional, the striker can join a very select group in Gávea, if he fulfills his desire to stay for a long time at the club.

Five players surpassed the mark of two hundred goals for Rubro-Negro: Pirillo (204), Romário (204), Henrique (216), Dida (253) and Zico (508).

Gabigol will have one more chance to expand his goal score for Flamengo this Wednesday (17), when the club will face the Corinthians, in Maracanã. Rubro-Negro is the vice-leader of the Brasileirão, with 60 points after 31 rounds, eight points less than the Atlético-MG.