Galisteu says he was shocked by Dayane’s attitude · TV News

Adriane Galisteu said she was shocked by the attitude of Dayane Mello, who tore Rico Melquiades’ coat with a knife in A Fazenda 2021. This Tuesday (16), the reality TV presenter defended the program’s rules and shared her reaction of the 11-year-old son Vittorio, with the attitude of the model.

During a live broadcast on TikTok, fans of the presenter made comments with requests for Dayane to leave the reality. “I’m reading ‘Out of Day’, I’m just reading you guys. Got mad, right? I was in shock too, guys. But let me say a train for you: reality show. What’s in a reality show? Bullshit, loves, a lot love, a lot of crap,” she said.

“There’s a lot of finger in the face, giving up, expulsion. Anyone who is a fan of reality shows knows that all of this is in the package. There’s this story here outside of Dynho [Alves] with the [MC] Mirella, my God in heaven. With Sthe[fane Matos]. It’s a lot of bullshit, that’s crazy,” added the presenter

Criticism about Dayane continued in the live comments, and Galisteu complained: “Oh, guys, stop it. We’re at A Fazenda 13, you know how it works. You really think that if there was something that wasn’t cool, the would people be on the air? I understand this anger you feel sometimes, it’s like the passion of the football team.”

In conversation with fans, the owner shared her son’s reaction with the model’s attitude. “He [Vittorio] he said to me: ‘Mom, I saw that Dayane tore Rico’s clothes. She would throw everything in the pool, all her clothes in the pool.’ He participates, he has his ideas. This has already happened at a BBB [sobre jogar as roupas na piscina]”, reported.

