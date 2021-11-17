Galo protests against the single final in Mineiro and threatens to play with the base in the qualifying round – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético President Sérgio Coelho protests against Mineiro with single final

Athletic president Sérgio Coelho harshly criticized the changes established for the 2022 Minas Gerais Championship, including the implementation of the final with a single game. The decision was taken from a meeting of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) with the other clubs participating in the competition. Represented by the legal director dr. Luiz Fernando, Galo was the only one to vote against.

“We believe that they were not very intelligent changes. They are not beneficial for the Minas Gerais Championship”, stated Sérgio Coelho. The president questions, for example, with the end of the advantage of deciding the competition at home, the motivation to fight for the best campaign in the qualifying phase.

“The team that has the best campaign will play without any advantage. The match will be played in 90 minutes and whoever wins will win. If there is a tie, a penalty. So that even discourages teams from having a good campaign. It discourages having the main players in the stage qualifying,” he argued.

The president of Atlético even threatened to use base athletes in the first phase of the State Championship. “Maybe we’re going to play with a junior team, a mixed team — junior and part of the professional — because it will demotivate,” he claimed.

Another point raised by the president is about the division of income from the games in the final. “We don’t think it’s fair to reach the final — it seems to me that it will be at Mineirão, regardless of the finalists — and have to share the fans and the income”, he said.

“If Atlético play in the final with a team that has few fans, we will sell our tickets in a few minutes and the other team will not. So, we will split the income. Or the FMF will put more tickets for Atlético, but we will sell and split the It’s a setback. We’re taking a step back,” he said.

“They are wanting to reinvent the wheel without any need. The Minas Gerais Championship, in our understanding, was already much questioned by a large part of the fans, the press, because of the little revenue it provides. It was already a championship with little attractiveness and now it got even worse . We got morale that wasn’t so good,” he added.

2022 Minas Gerais Championship

They voted in favor of moving to a single-game final — in addition to América and Cruzeiro, two other major players in the capital — Athletic, Caldense, Patrocinense, Democrata-GV, Pouso Alegre, Tombense, Uberlândia, URT and Villa Nova.

There will be 16 dates available for the Minas Gerais Championship next year, with two options for relocation: Carnival and final week. The State will start on January 26, with the two semi-finals on March 27 and 30. The competition will end on April 3rd.

As happened this year, the video referee will be used in the semi-finals and final game.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel