Gaules and CS:GO compete for The Game Awards 2021 | DRAFT5

Natus Vincere appears in three categories after the Major’s title
per Cristino ‘cac0’ Melo / Nov 16, 2021 – 8:30 pm / Front cover: Disclosure/BLAST
Alexander “gauls” Borba continues breaking all barriers. Now, the Brazilian streamer was nominated for The Game Awards 2021 in the category “content creator of the year”. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive it also appears in various categories such as “best esports game”, “best esports athlete” and “best esports event”
To take this important award further, Gaules will have to overcome major competitors. Among them are Twitch simultaneous views record holder David “TheGrefg” Cánovas and the famous “creator of the world championship of balloons”, Ibai Llanos. Check out the full list in the category “Content Creator of the Year“:
- dream
- Fuslie
- gauls
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
As stated earlier, CS:GO and its strands appear in several categories. The fps appears in the category “best sports game“.
- Call of Duty (Activsion)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
The Counter-Strike Major, which took place last month, also appears in the awards. Check out the category “best sports event“:
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
The PGL Major Stockholm was won by Natus Vincere. The title, along with the excellent 2021 season, earned the Ukrainian organization three nominations.
- Chris “Sim” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
best sports coach
Continues after the ad
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
How to vote
On the vote page, you can vote category by category or vote only for a specific one. To do this, just click on “View All Categories”.
In English, Gaules competes for the category “Content Creator of the Year”. Then click Sign in to vote, below the image of the Brazilian streamer.
Finally, just connect the site to any social network available (Twitter, Facebook, Google or Twitch). When connecting will release the vote and just confirm on the page.