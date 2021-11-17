GeForce 496.76 driver supports new NVIDIA Image Scaling + DOWNLOAD

Driver also arrives optimized for Battlefield 2042 game

Download Links

NVIDIA has released drivers GeForce 496.76 WHQL bringing as a big news the official support for the NVIDIA Image Scaling, in addition to several optimizations for the Battlefield 2042 game, the new franchise game.

NVIDIA Image Scaling is now open source and available for all games

News:

– Support for NVIDIA Image Scaling technology

– Improved gaming experience with Battlefield 2042 using technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex.

– Best gaming experience with Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

– Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed and Myth of Empires also received DLSS optimizations.

Fixes:

– [WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]

– [Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593]

– [Transport Fever]: The game crashes upon launch. [3411731]

– Transport Fever 2]: Null pointer exception occurs in the display driver. [3409614]

– [Quake 2 RTX]: Image corruption occurs in the blurred (bloom effect) background. [3410802]

– [Far Cry 6][DirectX 12][GeFOrce RTX 3070 Ti]: With ULTRA + DXR + HD textures set, the game crashes at 4K. [3391784]

– [Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]

– [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]

– [Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game randomly crashes. [3413347]

– [Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass for PC version]: Game may randomly crash during gameplay [3404644]

To see all the news, check the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app facilitates the entire process and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

NOTE: New versions bring all the fixes and news from previous versions.