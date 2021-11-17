Genesis bomb in the audience with Joseph’s revelation to the brothers

The long-awaited revelation of Joseph (Juliano Laham) to the brothers aired this Tuesday (16) in Genesis. The exciting sequel made the soap opera of Record TV explode in the audience.

According to previous data released on Twitter, Genesis reached a peak of 16 points in Greater São Paulo. It was more than twice the direct competitor.

In the same range, the SBT scored 7 points with the rerun of Carinho de Anjo. Football, on the other hand, kept the Globe in the lead with 23 points, showing the game between Brazil and Argentina.

The biblical novel received about 12 points from Jornal da Record and managed to increase the numbers. However, the data are prior and everything can change in the consolidated, which will be released on Wednesday (17).

Genesis bomb on social media

On Twitter, the hashtag Joseph Reveals Himself was among the hot topics. Since being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph suffered a lot until he was proclaimed governor of Egypt. Years passed and the reunion happened unexpectedly.

In addition to forgiving them and understanding God’s plans, the boy discovered that his father, Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) is still alive. The scene of the encounter between father and son should be shown on Thursday (18).

After nine months on the air, Genesis comes to an end on November 22 and will be replaced by the special The Bible, a compilation of three Record TV telenovelas – Genesis itself, Os Dez Mandamentos and A Terra Prometida.