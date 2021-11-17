Genesis rewinds the tape in the last chapter and goes back to the Garden of Eden; Understand · TV News

Genesis will rewind the tape to the first chapter after displaying the final sequences in the next second (22). Adão (Carlo Porto) and Eva (Juliana Boller) will show their faces in The Bible, which will fill the hole in prime time with a compilation of all the serials inspired by the Old Testament until the premiere of Reis.

The unprecedented production was sabotaged by a series of delays and planning errors that forced Record to postpone it to the first half of 2022. Until then, the station will have to make do with reruns, while Globo will only air unpublished plots in its main tracks with the debut of The More Life, The Better!.

Edir Macedo’s TV, however, bets on the weak start of Um Lugar ao Sol to avoid a sudden drop in audience right at its most profitable time. A veneer of novelty will be given to the “special editions” of Os Dez Mandamentos (2014) and A Terra Prometida (2015) to avoid a mass flight of the public.

The objective is to prevent the indexes from returning to the level of just one house, as happened in the rerun of Apocalypse (2017) in 2020. Vivian de Oliveira’s serial made room for the new episodes of Amor Sem Igual, which was the first of its kind to return to the air after being interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In The Bible, the novels will be placed in chronological order according to the holy book of Christianity. In other words, Genesis will replace itself, from the Garden of Eden to the most recent phase, starred by Joseph (Juliano Laham).

Abraham and Jesus in Genesis: Plot Will Be Reprived

The difference will be the speed with which events will happen, but also the voice of God that will permeate the entire work with some comments. The almighty will once again be played by Flávio Galvão, who should make a cameo in the last chapter of the current production.

Then, the viewer will return to follow the saga of Moisés (Guilherme Winter) to free the Hebrews from slavery in Egypt, in Os Dez Mandamentos – recently reruns by TV Brasil. He will hand over the leadership to Josué (Sidney Sampaio), who will lead the reconquest of Palestine.

Reis, however, will take the leap of a few decades to show the people of Abraão (Zécarlos Machado) established again in Canaan. The narrative will begin at the end of the period of judges to show the anointing of Saul as the first monarch of the United Kingdom of Israel and Palestine.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

