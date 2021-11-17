Germany sets new record for Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; Merkel says the situation is dramatic

SAO PAULO – Germany set a new daily record for Covid-19 cases this Tuesday (16). The country registered 52,826 infections, 13,000 more compared to the previous week, in addition to 294 deaths in 24 hours. The information is from the Robert Koch Institute, the local agency responsible for disease control and prevention.

The German government’s conclusion is that the cases are mostly occurring among people who have not received the vaccine. In the country, about 67.1% of the population is already immunized, while in total there are 98,274 victims of the disease.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the situation is dramatic and asked the unvaccinated to immunize quickly, in addition to asking for an extra effort to distribute booster doses.

“It’s not too late to opt for a first vaccine,” Merkel told a congress of German city mayors. “Everyone who is vaccinated protects himself and protects others. And if enough people are vaccinated, that’s the way out of the pandemic,” he added.

Online, Health Minister Jens Spahn urged doctors not to be too rigid about waiting at least six months before administering booster vaccines to patients.

This Thursday (18), governors of the 16 German states will meet to discuss solutions and take new measures to tell the advance of the new wave.

According to the German broadcaster Tagesschau, data from several federal states indicate a significantly higher proportion of new infections among unvaccinated people than among people with full vaccination protection.

In parallel, authorities in neighboring Austria said travelers from Germany would need to present a negative PCR test when entering the country. Until then, faster and cheaper test results were allowed.

It is worth remembering that Europe is going through a difficult time in relation to the pandemic. Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, said that the region was once again the epicenter of the pandemic.

The rate of transmission in the countries of the European bloc is very high, said Kluge at a press conference. “If we keep the trajectory, we could have another half a million dead by February.”

In addition, Russia, for example, has set a new record of Covid-19 deaths in a single day in the last week even under strict infection containment rules.

