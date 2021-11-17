Get three months of YouTube Premium with the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate advantage!

That’s right, three months of YouTube Premium with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate!

In yet another big Xbox “madness”, Microsoft is giving three months of YouTube Premium as the new benefit for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

That’s right, three months of YouTube Premium as the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate advantage! However, the three free months are only valid for new YouTube Premium subscribers, that is, if you are already a current Google service subscriber you will not be able to acquire the new Xbox Game Pass advantage.

Keep in mind that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is also giving away one month of Disney+, three months of Spotify Premium and 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium, click here for more details. Check out:

