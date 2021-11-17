Globo does not value and Um Lugar ao Sol breaks a negative record

THE Globe turned on the red alert after the result of the chapter of a place in the sun. Due to the network’s flying grid and the apparent unwillingness of the directors, the new 9 pm telenovela broke a negative record for audiences in the last Monday (15).

On the air from 9:23 pm to 10:35 pm, Um Lugar ao Sol scored only 22.9 points of average, 24.8 peak points and 34% share (number of televisions turned on), compared to 11.8 points of Record, 6.2 of the SBT, 0.8 from RedeTV! and 0.6 of the Band. It was the smallest audience in Lícia Manzo’s plot.

The number was higher than that recorded by Pega Pega, which scored 22.1 points of average, 24.9 peak points and 33% share, against 9.0 points from Record, 5.5 from SBT, 4.1 from Band and 0.8 from RedeTV!. The chapter was shown between 19:40 and 20:29.

Globo’s largest audience was provided by Jornal Nacional, which reached an average of 23.9 points, 24.9 peak points and 35% of tuned televisions, compared to 12.0 points for Record, 5.7 for SBT, 1, 1 from Band and 0.4 from RedeTV!

A day earlier, because of the Brazilian team’s game against Argentina, The Voice Brasil had low rates: 15.7 points average, 23.5 peak points and 29% share, compared to 9.6 points for Record, 5 ,1 from SBT, 1.5 from Band and 0.6 from RedeTV!. The reality show was on display from 22:35 to 23:54.

In the afternoon, the Afternoon Session with As Mil Palavras took first place with an average of 11.3 points, 13.0 peak points and a 24% share, against 6.4 points for Record, 3.4 for SBT, 2 .3 from Band and 1.3 from RedeTV!. The film session aired between 2:56 pm and 4:33 pm.

Throughout the day, the Marinho family channel aired Bom Dia SP (6.2), Bom Dia Brasil (8.3), Mais Você (6.9), Encontro (7.0), SP1 (10.9 ), Globo Esporte (11.1), Jornal Hoje (11.6), O Clone (13.8), Malhação – Sonhos (13.6), Nos Tempos do Imperador (16.2), SP2 (20.5 ), Secret Truth (10.3), Jornal da Globo (7.6), Conversation with Bial (5.2), Owl with Inferno (4.1) and Hora 1 (4.3).

The data are consolidated by Ibope in Greater São Paulo.