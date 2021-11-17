Globo fires Camila Queiroz from the cast of Verdades Secretas 2

Globo announced this Wednesday (11/17) that Camila Queiroz was released from the casting of Verdades Secretas 2. In a statement, the station explains that the protagonist made a series of demands after learning that the recording period would be postponed for seven days.

“Actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, a soap opera on Globoplay. Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the recording period of the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days”, begins the note.

“To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands.”

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept.

See the full note:

Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of Secret Truths 2

