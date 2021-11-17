Globo runs after the loss and relaunches Um Lugar ao Sol to increase ibope · TV News

Poorly publicized by Globe, A Place in the Sun will be re-released in the coming days to reverse its very low ratings. The plan is to show commercials that better explain the story of the nine o’clock soap opera. The channel believes that the praise the production received from those who have seen the serials can serve as an incentive to attract an audience that has not yet tuned in to it.

According to the TV news, a first version of the re-release call will be aired later this week, during live football broadcasts and during breaks in Nos Tempos do Imperador and Pega Pega. In addition to the main core of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), the stories of Ravi (Juan Paiva) and Lara (Andréia Horta) will also be highlighted.

In the first meetings to discuss Um Lugar ao Sol, Globo professionals were impressed with the amount of praise for the production. As the telenovela has a very explored premise (twins who change identities), such a robust acceptance was not expected.

Despite its qualities, Lícia Manzo’s soap opera still has more to say due to its bad ratings. In its first week on the air, the plot scored 23.2 points on average in Greater São Paulo — the target of the timetable is at least 30.

Globo was already expecting low numbers, but not that bad. There were criticisms mainly of the way the soap opera’s release was not properly publicized. There were few reports on other programs in the house, and the commercials ended up overshadowed by the ones of Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, the next plot of the seven.

Also important was the fact that the initial week was tumultuous, with two changes of time due to football, and a departure for a long holiday, the Proclamation of the Republic, which always reduces the number of televisions turned on.

A Place in the Sun got off to a bad start in ibope

At first, Globo wanted something on the same level as the rerun of Império (2014) – at 27 rating points in São Paulo. For the network, the real impact can be measured next week, when the serial will not suffer from schedule changes due to football broadcasts.

Um Lugar ao Sol will have 107 chapters and will run until March 2022. Its main mission is to prepare the ground and give dignity to the 9pm slot for the premiere of the remake of Pantanal, the first big bet of Globo’s new dramaturgy direction, now led by José Luiz Villamarim.