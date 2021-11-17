Google Cloud Crash Leaves Services Like Spotify Down Today (16)

A flaw in Google Cloud was blamed for leaving services such as Spotify, Discord, Snapchat, bank apps and others offline this Tuesday afternoon (16). Complaints about the problem started to increase around 2:30 pm (GMT), according to the website Down Detector.

The monitoring page pointed out that in the case of the music and podcasts service, the complaints were about Website (59%), Mobile Application (21%) and Audio Streaming (20%). The fault map showed that among the most affected users were residents of São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and Fortaleza.

O TechWorld performed a test on the computer version of the app, which instead of running, showed a “404 error” message. In the mobile version, which access was also not possible, there was a message “Something went wrong”.

As naturally happens, people took advantage of Twitter to complain about the situation and ask why the platforms weren’t working. In the surveys, it was possible to notice that English-speaking users, Spanish were also talking about the subject.

the reason for the falls

The Spotify Status page on Twitter commented that it was aware of the issues and that the situation was being checked. Despite this, no further details on the cases were given.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 16, 2021

Discord’s official website also talked about the situation, saying it was checking what was going on.

Hi! We are investigating what happened to this outage and updating the situation here: https://t.co/9RJ9l4DCtz — Discord (@discord) November 16, 2021

The official Google Cloud Twitter page even responded to users that the support team was updating the Service Status page about what was going on.

Hey there, thanks for reaching us out. Our Support Team is posting updates about this issue on the Status Dashboard https://t.co/sT6UxoRK4R. If this sounds like your issue, I recommend checking there for updates. -VR — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) November 16, 2021

[Atualização – 15h45]: After recognizing that there was a global network issue in the cloud service, Google Cloud updated its Status page that the issue had been “partially resolved”.

Discord even updated its page saying that the platform was already “operational” and that there was no other impact. Spotify also started working again without the 404 error around 3:45 pm.