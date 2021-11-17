Government cuts GDP forecast and expects higher inflation in 2021 and 2022 – 11/17/2021 – Market

The Ministry of Economy reduced the official expectation for the growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year from 5.3% to 5.1%. For 2022, the forecast dropped from 2.5% to 2.1%.

The cut in the projection for this year had already been signaled in September, when the 0.1% drop in the economy in the second quarter frustrated government expectations of a 0.25% advance in the period.

Values ​​remain above market expectations. According to the latest Focus bulletin, which brings analysts’ forecasts compiled by the Central Bank, the expectation is for growth of 4.88% for 2021 and 0.93% for 2022.

There was also a worsening in the inflation projection. The government’s expectation for the rate measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021 increased from 7.90% to 9.70%. For 2022, the IPCA projection increased from 3.75% to 4.70%.

Also in this case, the market estimates a performance worse than that calculated by the government. According to Focus, analysts see the rise in the IPCA in 2021 at 9.77%. For 2022, the expectation is at 4.79%.

The ministry’s projections were prepared by the SPE (Secretariat for Economic Policy). The folder mentions among positive factors that drive growth in 2021 the statistical loading of 2020, the high savings rate, the recovery of investment, the credit market and the recovery of services.

“At the same time, there are risks this year, notably the water risk and the risk of an eventual resurgence of the pandemic,” says the SPE.