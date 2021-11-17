Government increases inflation forecast and reduces GDP growth estimate for this year | Economy

The information is contained in the Macrofiscal Bulletin, released this Wednesday (17) by the Secretariat for Economic Policy.

the forecast of high of the inflation rose from 7.9% to 9.7% ;

; the high forecast of the GDP dropped from 5.3% to 5.1% .

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For 2022, the government’s estimate also dropped from 2.5% to 2.1%.

Even with the reduction, the Ministry of Economy’s expectations for the Brazilian economy are still above market forecasts.

This is because, for 2021, financial market analysts estimate a growth of 4.88% and, for 2022, an increase of 0.93%.

According to the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, the higher value projected for next year’s growth, in relation to financial market forecasts, “is due to the improvement in the labor market and in private investment, mainly in infrastructure”.

In the end, inflation in 2022 may stop rising, but economists explain that optimism is cautious

For the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, the Ministry of Economy raised the projection from 7.9% to 9.7% in 2021.

The government’s inflation expectations moved even further away from the center of the target for this year (3.75%) and also from the ceiling (5.25%). With that, the government again admitted that the target must be met. The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN).

To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic). The Economic Policy Secretariat’s forecast for inflation is close to the financial market’s estimate, which is up 9.77% in 2021.

For 2022, the Ministry of Economy estimate for inflation rose from 3.75% to 4.70%. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

The so-called “fiscal risks” have raised bank interest rates and limited the expansion of activity.

The market awaits a definition in the Legislative on the PEC dos Precatório, now defended by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, which makes room for more than R$ 90 billion in the spending ceiling (a mechanism that limits expenses).

The government’s speech is that the change is aimed at guaranteeing the payments of Auxílio Brasil, which replaces Bolsa Família, but the changes would also open space that could be used to increase the electoral fund and parliamentary amendments, in addition to freeing up aid for truck drivers and possible readjustment for servers.

The Ministry of Economy admitted that the main internal factor for the reduction of economic activity estimates is the “deterioration of local financial conditions”.

“In recent months, there has been a more intense rise in the long part of the interest curve (…). A similar path was followed by the exchange rate, whose depreciation brought the rate to a value close to R$/US$ 5, 70. However, it is observed that, despite the high level, the financial conditions have eased in relation to the tops”, he assessed.