Government leader in the Senate admits changes in the text of the PEC of the Precatório

Fernando Bezerra: “We are going to deepen the discussion within the government regarding the suggestions that were brought” – (credit: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado)

The leader of the government in the Senate and rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), admitted changes in the text, after evaluating that there is not enough support to approve it. According to calculations by the opposition, at least 35 of the 81 senators intend to vote against the matter – a scenario that would make it impossible to reach the 49 votes necessary for its approval.

The PEC dos Precatórios is the government’s bet to pay for the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400. The Executive’s original proposal, which was approved by the Chamber, postpones the payment of more than half of the R$ 89 billion expected to be paid in the year that it comes in court orders — federal debts recognized by the courts — and it breaks the spending ceiling.

Fernando Bezerra addressed the matter during a meeting yesterday with three senators who drew up alternative proposals to the government’s PEC: Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) and Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR). Contrary to what the original text proposes, they all provide for compliance with the spending ceiling. The group will meet again today, seeking an agreement.

“We are starting a discussion, starting a debate. I took the initiative to seek out the authors of alternative proposals to learn about and value these initiatives. I can assure you that the tone of our meeting was one of great collaboration and willingness to build understanding,” said Bezerra , during a press conference.

The senator also confirmed for the next 24th the vote of the PEC in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), which was agreed with the president of the collegiate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP). The idea is that, in case of approval, an agreement between leaders will allow the matter to be immediately put to a vote in the Senate plenary.

Bezerra reported that, during the meeting with the senators, he himself, on behalf of the government, presented suggestions for changes to the text. “We are still doing our homework. We are going to deepen the discussion within the government regarding the suggestions that were brought, as well as leaving some suggestions for the analysis of the senators. We hope, until tomorrow (today), to be able to make progress on this issue “he declared.

According to the government leader, “it is important to emphasize that all senators expressed their commitment to supporting additional resources for Auxílio Brasil, in recognition of the difficulties faced by the poorest Brazilians and that there will be no shortage of resources for this”.

According to him, “doubts still persist in some areas about adequate, fair and necessary fiscal space.” “But I was in charge of deepening this information, and we are going to meet again tomorrow (today) so that we can then, if possible, reach an understanding to define the procedure for the PEC,” he added.

Rejection

In an interview with mail, Oriovisto Guimarães said that, as it is, the proposal presented by the government will not be approved in the Senate. The congressman is the author of an alternative PEC, which creates a permanent Brazilian Aid of R$ 400, which will not be effective until December 2022, as proposed by the government. He detailed that his proposal discards a “default” in precatório and maintains respect for the spending ceiling.

“I demonstrated to him (Fernando Bezerra) that it is possible to make this aid and that there is no need to break the spending ceiling. He said that we can make some cuts, reductions and that there are enough resources for this,” he reported. “Senator Alessandro, likewise, suggested some ideas that are in his PEC proposal, as did senator José Aníbal. Then, we listened to all the government’s arguments, and the atmosphere is good, for conversations”, pointed out Guimarães.

He said he was optimistic about a possible agreement on the text at the new meeting, this Wednesday, with Bezerra and the other senators involved in the discussion. “Clearly, the government does not have enough votes to approve this PEC without making some changes”, he stressed. According to the Paraná senator, “without breaking the spending ceiling, with no default on court orders, we can vote in favor”.

amendments

Also according to Guimarães, the possibility of extinguishing the so-called amendments by the rapporteur, which are being operated as a secret budget and whose execution has been suspended by the Supreme Court (STF), was also discussed at the meeting.

“Our intention is to extinguish these amendments, to put an end to this. They have already been banned by the Supreme Court, and, although they have not yet been judged on their merits, they are suspended by the Court. Our intention is to end any and all amendments, whether by rapporteur , whether by the commission, and to allocate only the individual amendments and those of the benches”, he concluded.