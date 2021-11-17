Government leader says readjustment to servers is possible in 2022

The leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), said this Tuesday (16) that the government may grant adjustments to civil servants in 2022, but indicated that the “priorities” will be discussed in the Budget.

Senators fear that the government will use the fiscal space of BRL 91.6 billion that will be opened in the event of the approval of the PEC of court orders, which changes the calculation of the spending ceiling and postpones the payment of judicial debts, to increase civil servants’ salaries . This possibility was suggested by President Jair Bolsonaro himself.

Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) said on Tuesday, after a meeting with Bezerra and members of the economic team, that any adjustment to servers would have to come from a cut in discretionary expenses (which include funding and investments) so as not to use the space at the PEC.

“The president will always have to choose, because discretionary and mandatory expenses are very tight. As everyone knows, there have been no readjustments in the federal service in the last three years. We also voted here not to readjust for state governments in the pandemic years, last year and this year, but it is possible to grant readjustments from next year onwards”, said Bezerra.

“What we understand, in the readings we are doing, is that space within the public budget is very scarce, and priorities will need to be defined when discussing the budget piece, which will take place by the end of December,” he said .

Earlier this Tuesday, Bolsonaro said that he had already discussed the matter with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and related the measure to the space opened up by the PEC.

“Inflation reached double digits, so I spoke with Paulo Guedes. In passing the PEC of Precatório, there must be a small space to give some readjustment. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give. To all federal employees, without exception”, said the president during his visit to Bahrain.

as the newspaper showed The State of São Paulo in June, a 5% increase in the salary of civil servants could generate an extra bill of R$15 billion.

