Government pressures and Fortnite leaves China

Fortnite, one of the biggest games in the world, to shut down servers in China

Chinese government has changed regulations and has not approved games for over 100 days

Despite criticism, Chinese government maintains strict rules against games

Epic Games spent 2018 preparing Fortnite, the world’s hottest video game, for a successful debut in China, the world’s largest gaming market. When the company released the multiplayer shooter a year earlier, it had already grossed more than $1 billion (£5.4 billion) worldwide. Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, an investor in Epic and local publisher of Fortnite, has sought to replicate the success in its home country. Things started off optimistically, with 10 million Chinese gamers pre-registering that summer to gain access to the game. But it was never fully released in China, and on Nov. 15, Epic will shut down Fortnite’s servers in China, concluding a three-year trial that it never made a penny of.

New video games need government approval to debut and sell virtual copies or items in China, and the licensing process is increasingly rigorous and often unpredictable. This year has been particularly difficult – the government hasn’t authorized the release of a new game for over 100 days.

The freeze comes at a time when Beijing says it wants to take a closer look at the impact of video games on children. In September, the government limited children’s play time to three hours a week in most cases, encouraging them to spend more time outdoors and leaving oversight largely to companies. In one article, a state media outlet condemned the “spiritual opium” of the games. Although it later distanced itself from this charged language, the government made it clear that it wants video games to be controlled.

This sentiment echoes President Xi Jinping’s year-long campaign to take over big tech companies, which have economic and social goals. The new rules target everything from education and e-commerce to finance, entertainment and the giant economy, shaking investors and intimidating the country’s billionaires. For companies eager to tap China’s huge population of young gamers, the once dubious prospects look worse than ever.

The damage to Tencent, whose gaming business also includes massive hits like League of Legends, was evident when it announced profits on November 10th. Overall revenue increased 13 percent for the quarter, its slowest growth rate since the company went public in 2004.

Gaming revenue in China grew 5%, compared to 20% growth internationally. Executives told investors they thought the disruptions would be temporary and said they have a large stockpile of new bonds ready for release once regulatory uncertainty eases. A company spokesman declined to comment further.

Even before the 2018 crackdown, Tencent made a big investment in Epic and acquired Riot Games Inc., which makes the League of Legends. It is now collecting slices from newbies all over the world. Chinese game companies like NetEase have adjusted in part by looking abroad to set up studios in places from Japan to Canada and seeking talent from Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft and other powerhouses.

Foreign companies “need to focus on their main markets outside of China, but be ready to seize opportunities in the country when they arise,” says Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman. “I think the fact that Chinese market leaders Tencent and NetEase are looking abroad for the next stage of growth in the gaming industry speaks volumes for the prospects at home.”

There has been a cyclical nature to gaming crackdowns in China. Authorities have always sought tight control over the Internet and the media, and have long shown hostility to video games in particular. The country has banned consoles, including Sony Group Corp’s PlayStation. for more than a decade before allowing them in 2015, and some parents felt the need to coerce their children with controllers into training camps, where psychiatrists used electroshock to treat alleged internet addictions.