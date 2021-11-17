Government will pay BRL 24 million in retroactive payment for health professionals

Payment will be made from December, in full to those who receive the lowest amount, up to the amount of BRL 2.400 million and in 9 equal installments, from January 2022

More than 3,100 health professionals will receive payment of R$ 24 million in retroactive payments for horizontal progressions. The announcement was made by Governor Antonio Denarium this Tuesday, 16.

According to the Government, the payment will be executed from December, in full to those who receive the lowest amount, up to the amount of BRL 2.400 million and in 9 equal installments, as of January 2022.

Representatives of the Union of Physiotherapists, Radiologists, Nurses, Dentists, Pharmacists and Sintraima (Effective Civil Workers Union of the State of Roraima) participated in the meeting in the Meeting Room of Palácio Senador Hélio Campos.

??In this first installment, servers with lower amounts to receive will be served. As of January, the remaining installments referring to higher amounts will begin to be paid until the payment of the last installment is finalized. With the payment of the retraction, we are showing that it is possible to balance public expenses, including health and economy. And I feel very happy that I can be here today and announce this victory to the health workers who deserve all our respect??, explained Governor Antonio Denarium.

According to the secretary of health, Leocadio Vasconcelos, health workers, covered by Law No. 948/2014, will benefit.

“Servers of various categories have been recognized through strategic measures that the State Government has put into practice in recent years. And today we are paying an old debt that we had with these professionals who have been so dedicated to health in Roraima and who deserve everything our respect”, complemented the secretary of health Leocádio Vasconcelos.

For Maria de La Paz, president of Sindprer (Union of Nursing Professionals of the State of Roraima), the payment of retroactive payments is the demonstration of respect that the health categories deserve.

“To be here today receiving this news is a joy. The gear has been demanding more appreciation for some time and we had many achievements, the pandemic brought many challenges, and being here today is very gratifying and we just have to thank and say to the health team that we will continue to fight for better working conditions”, he added.

In May of that year, health workers had an important achievement, which was the enactment of Law 1475/21, which deals with the PCCR (Careers, Careers and Remuneration Plan) of Sesau’s servers, ensuring a salary readjustment of 43% for all 14 categories of state health. (effective from 2022). Since 2014, these professionals had no salary readjustment or replacement.

Still in 2021, about 489 civil servants achieved functional stability, after completing the probationary internship and carrying out the six special performance evaluations. The forecast is that another 278 servers will acquire stability in October.

According to the president of Sintraima, Francisco Figueira, permanent servants are experiencing a new moment in which there is respect and recognition for the efforts of the categories.

“We, who represent the effective public servants of the State, are grateful for this initiative by the Government, and today, being here and seeing the announcement of the payment of retroactive payments, we are satisfied with this demonstration of respect for health workers, knowing that this measure reaches civil servants. from lower positions to servers in higher positions”, concluded the president of Sintraima.