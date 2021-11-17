Grêmio president denies omission during crisis: “No one is accommodated here” | Guild

President Romildo Bolzan Jr. denied that he is silent during the crisis that Grêmio is going through, fighting against the fall to Serie B. In a press conference on Tuesday after the victory over Bragantino, at Arena, in the 33rd round of the Brasileirão, the The representative gave his version of the recurring criticism he has received from the crowd for showing up little at this time of turmoil.

Bolzan has not granted interviews for the club for a month. The last one was to introduce the vice president of soccer Denis Abrahão and the soccer director Sergio Vasquez. The president spoke exclusively to some radio stations in the meantime, but never after games.

– What we have to do is a war operation to get the necessary mobilizations. We are supportive, we are always together, we never stop being. It’s not talking every day, it’s a collective leadership, which I share. It may be a virtue, but for many it is a great defect. We are not resigned. No one is accommodated here – he said.

Do not think that we are not aware of the gravity of the situation, but do not think that we are silent, contemplating. — Romildo Bolzan Júnior, president of Grêmio

For the president, the leadership style presents characteristics of greater support and governance to the club. Even if he doesn’t speak very publicly, he fulfills his role. The president also highlighted the work of Denis Abrahão, deputy in football.

– When a Grêmio leader speaks, he says, we don’t need to keep repeating. Denis has his style, excited, vibrant, needed right now to get the attention we need. And I make a situation of organizing things internally. When I don’t speak, I’m acting, leading, being present. Mainly providing conditions for everyone to function with ease, with the support of the Board of Directors and the Deliberative – he justified.