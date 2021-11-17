Grêmio president makes impassioned speech in locker room against fall: “Six Battles of the Afflicted” | Guild

Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan Jr. spoke in the team’s locker room after the 3-0 victory against Bragantino, this Tuesday, at Arena, by Brasileirão. the agent compared the fight against relegation to the “Battle of the Afflicted”, in Serie B 2005, to ignite players in pursuit of six victories.

Bolzan related the last six rounds of the competition that the team has to play with the feat of 2005. At the time, Grêmio returned to the elite of Brazilian football in the last game of Serie B, when they beat Náutico 1-0, with seven players on the field and two penalties wasted by the opponent at the Estádio dos Aflitos, in Recife.

If you don’t remember, a game that Grêmio with seven on the field won 1-0, the famous Batalha dos Aflitos. We have six Batalha dos Aflitos, six championships, six decisions. — Romildo Bolzan Júnior, president of Grêmio

– You have nothing else to do but win. The dignity of you and your family… This is the Guild we know. Let’s kill these six games and get out of it – said the president.

Bolzan also emphasized that Grêmio has to show the size of the institution, reinforced that everyone at the club is together and even recalled the provocation of the colorados, in Beira-Rio, after the defeat by 1-0 at Gre-Nal.

– We won two of the last three (games), we have a campaign to keep the score we need. Let’s show the size of this institution in six games. We will no longer allow the opposing team to celebrate our defeat at the end of the game. We created an image of such a winning club that winning us became a glory for them. But we are much bigger to get through these moments. The Guild could be dead, it could be over. It’s not over and it won’t end – he said.

Now in 18th position, Grêmio has 32 points, four away from Bahia, first out of the Z-4, which still plays in this 33rd round. Tricolor will face Chapecoense next Saturday and then will face Flamengo, Bahia, São Paulo, Corinthians and end the competition against Atlético-MG.