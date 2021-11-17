Grêmio runs over Red Bull Bragantino and remains alive in the fight against the takedown

Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul remains in a critical situation, but still fights to stay in the first division

It was win or win. It’s the Guild fulfilled its goal this Tuesday, at home, by beating the Red Bull Bragantino 3-0 in a duel valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian championship.

Diego Souza opened the scoring after 5 minutes of play. Lucas Silva expanded at 34, and Jonatha Robert made the third at 38 of the first half.

With this overwhelming first time, the team from Rio Grande do Sul had the peace of mind to guarantee a crucial victory in the fight against relegation against an empty Grêmio Arena.

Championship status

The victory takes Grêmio to 32 points and to 18th place in the Brasileirão. With six rounds remaining, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul is currently four points away from leaving the Z-4.

However, the two teams directly ahead of Grêmio (Bahia and Juventude) have 36 points, but one game in hand at the moment.

Red Bull, who entered the field with a team full of reserves as they prepare for the final of the Copa Sudamericana, has 52 points and continues in fourth position. However, with 34 matches already played.

upcoming games

In the fight not to fall again, Grêmio returns to the field on Saturday, at Arena Condá, against Chapecoense, at 7 pm (Brasília).

Red Bull returns to the field on Saturday, against Athletico-PR, in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, in Montevideo, at 5 pm (Brasilia).

Datasheet

Grêmio 3 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino

GOALS: Diego Souza, Lucas Silva and Jonatha Robert

GUILD: Brenno; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann, Cortez; Thiago Santos (Mateus Sarará), Lucas Silva and Campaz (Jean Pyerre); Ferreira, Diego Souza (Churín) and Jonatha Robert (Alisson). Technician: Vágner Mancini

RED BULL: Julio Cesar; Weverton, Realpe (Haydar), Nathan and Guilherme; Luciano (Cristiano), Luan Cândido, Pedrinho (Bruninho); Weverson (Leandrinho), Alerrandro and Gabriel Novaes. Technician: Maurice Barbieri