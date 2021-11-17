Grêmio’s official squad for the match against Bragantino has just been confirmed, shortly, at 6pm. Coach Vagner Mancini will try his third victory for the team and if he doesn’t get the 3 points, the possibility of relegation will be almost irreversible.

On the other side is Bragantino, a team that comes with several reserves. Their goal is not to beat Grêmio, but to win the Copa Sudamericana title, in the final that will be held next Saturday (20), against Athletico-PR. But, it also doesn’t mean that they will deliver.

In addition to seeking the 3 points in this match, it is still necessary to root against Juventude, Bahia, São Paulo and Atlético-GO in this round. They take Fluminense, Sport, Palmeiras and América, respectively. These four are the biggest rivals in this fight against relegation.

In the last match we had a surprise even after the official lineup was confirmed. Kannemann was expected in the game and ended up playing Ruan instead. The Argentine felt it in the minutes before starting the duel against Coelho and then it was preserved.

What is Grêmio’s official squad against Bragantino?

Grêmio’s official squad to catch Bragantino was confirmed. Coach Vagner Mancini’s team should look for the goal more, shooting and risking from different distances. In short, the team can’t even think about tying this duel.

The problem is this: this is not the first time that there is talk of a World Cup atmosphere, of a World Cup final game… and in almost all of the previous times, the team has failed to deliver the expected result.

If they beat Bragantino, Immortal will continue breathing and heading for 45 points. In the event of a defeat or draw, the relegation possibility will certainly exceed 95%.

