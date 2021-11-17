group acts against hunger after installation of sculpture

This morning, protesters carried out an act against hunger at B3, the headquarters of the São Paulo Stock Exchange. The group put up posters with the word “hunger” on the Golden Bull, which opened yesterday at the site.

The act was organized by the groups Juventude Fogo no Pavio and Movimento Raiz da Liberdade. “What for them symbolizes the strength of the financial market, for us is a symbol of hunger, misery and the overexploitation of work. But it is also a reminder that we will continue to fight for a life with dignity. And that’s why today we carried out this symbolic protest action,” the groups said.

[URGENTE] Action on B3’s Golden Bull While profit and the accumulation of wealth continue to deepen the tireless exploration of our increasingly precarious jobs. All this greatly benefited by Bolsonaro’s surrendered and genocidal policy! pic.twitter.com/5SMKhTEuAY — Fogo no Pavio Youth (@fogonopaviobr) November 17, 2021

Symbol of the financial market present on stock exchanges around the world, the metallic piece is the work of Brazilian plastic artist Rafael Brancatelli and economist, presenter and digital influencer Pablo Spyer. The project was conceived by the broker B3 in partnership with the XP.

Five meters long, three meters high and two meters wide, the statue —inspired by the bull of Wall Street, in New York (USA)— will be available in front of the B3 building, on 15 de Novembro Street, in the central region of São Paulo.

The sculpture symbolizes the “strength and resilience” of the Brazilian people, according to the company’s president, Gilson Finkelsztain. In stock market jargon, the bull represents the stock market’s bull times, as the bull horns upward. The bovine is opposed to another financial symbol: the bear, an animal that knocks everything down and represents the moments of fall in the stock market.

Wanted by UOL, B3 had not commented on the acts in the Golden Bull until the last update of this report.

Despite the euphoria of the creators during the inauguration, the sculpture was received in the networks with little enthusiasm: “tacky”, “tacky”, “viralism”, say internet users, who nicknamed the work of São Paulo ‘Vaca Louca do Anhangabaú’ and ‘ Bull from Cracolândia’.

Second act at B3 in two months

In September, social movements had already occupied the Exchange’s lobby in a protest against unemployment and inflation. At the time, there were banners and posters such as “your action finances our misery”, “Brazil has 42 new billionaires while 19 million are hungry”, “there are people getting rich with our hunger”.