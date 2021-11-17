Group performs an act against hunger on the Stock Exchange, in the center of SP, after installing the Golden Bull | São Paulo

Protesters held this Wednesday morning (17th) a protest against hunger at B3, the headquarters of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, in downtown São Paulo. The group put up posters on the Golden Bull installed on Tuesday (16) at the site.

The sculpture commissioned by B3, inspired by the Bull of Wall Street, the financial center of New York, represents ‘the optimism and strength of investors’ in the financial market.

People look for meat bones in the Mercadão dumpster, SP Center

With high gas, a family from the South Zone of SP improvises a wood stove with a can of oil and wood from the street

According to the organizers, the monument portrays the contradiction of a country that saw its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grow until September, but in an uneven expansion, which especially leaves out the lower income class. (read more below)

This semester, the rise in food prices led many families to seek items such as beef fat and bones in butcher shops and even in waste dumpsters.

Protesters published a text about the action on social media. The protest is against hunger, social inequality, employment and lack of opportunity for peripheral youth.

“This week, the Stock Exchange installed the Golden Bull statue in downtown São Paulo. What for them symbolizes the strength of the financial market, for us it is a symbol of hunger, misery and the overexploitation of work. But, it is also a reminder that we will continue to fight for a life with dignity. And that is why we have taken this symbolic protest action today,” they say.

2 of 4 Protesters performed at B3 this Wednesday morning — Photo: Vivian Reis/g1 Protesters performed at B3 this Wednesday morning — Photo: Vivian Reis/g1

The group’s action, which took place at 6:30 am, took about 5 minutes and tried to be stopped by a stock exchange security guard.

Ten minutes later, a street cleaning truck was cleaning 15 de Novembro Street.

3 of 4 Bovespa security tries to remove the pasted posters right after the intervention — Photo: Vivian Reis/ g1 Bovespa security tries to remove the pasted posters right after the intervention — Photo: Vivian Reis/ g1

4 of 4 Poster removed shortly after protest — Photo: Vivian Reis/g1 Poster was removed shortly after protest — Photo: Vivian Reis/g1

Records in the midst of the crisis

In June, B3 broke records and racked up eight consecutive highs in the biggest winning streak since 2018.

The optimism of the markets accompanied an appreciation in the main stock exchanges in the world, influenced by the aid programs of the United States and Europe in the midst of the pandemic, which poured billions of dollars into the global economy.

Why is the stock market breaking records in the midst of the crisis?

In addition, there was an improvement in the economy here, with the increase in the pace of vaccination and the resumption of activities suspended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3, however, does not reflect the country’s economic scenario, as the stock exchange has the great impetus to advance in scores in large companies.

Parallel to investor optimism, just over 10% of the population was vaccinated with the two doses at that time, bankruptcy filings grew by more than 50% in May, and there was a 0.1% drop in household consumption due to the reduction in emergency aid, rising inflation and unemployment at a record level of nearly 15 million unemployed people.