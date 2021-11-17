GTA Trilogy: mod fixes terrible rain effect of remaster

Released last week, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition arrived leaving many people disappointed. The trilogy features remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, three of the most revered games in the series, but the new versions didn’t go as much as Rockstar Games had hoped.

The “enhanced” graphics resulted in weird characters and strange effects, causing riots and generating all sorts of memes on social media, and the game has several bugs. To try to ease the situation and allow players to kill the nostalgia in the remasters, modders started working on solutions — and, it seems, at least the rain effect seems to have been fixed thanks to a new modification.

A modification of the trilogy files in the PC version was made available, making the rain effect lighter, with translucent drops. Previously, just starting to rain at night in the game world made it nearly impossible to see anything on the screen.

The feat is only available in the computer version of the game, and it’s important to note that modders worked on the fix while the trilogy was down. Removed from Rockstar Launcher shortly after its launch, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition was unavailable on PC for three days for both new purchases and those who had already purchased the remaster.

Players who purchased GTA Trilogy on other platforms they will have to wait for a possible official patch to be released, but so far there has been no announcement regarding an official patch.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is available and has versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.